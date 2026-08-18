CARBONE FINE FOOD AND MALIN+GOETZ REUNITE FOR A SECOND LIMITED-EDITION TOMATO SUPERCANDLE

MALIN+GOETZ and Carbone Fine Food's multi-year collaboration stems from a shared language of craft, creativity and thoughtful composition.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC-born brands MALIN+GOETZ and Carbone Fine Food are partnering for the second year in a row to release a limited-edition tomato supercandle: a collaboration that highlights the importance of high-quality, finely-sourced ingredients and commitment to authenticity, simplicity and craftsmanship that both brands hold dear.

small batch + made from scratch.

The small-batch candle features MALIN+GOETZ tomato fragrance - a scent that perfectly links the founders' love of gardening with Carbone founder Mario Carbone's culinary expertise and Italian-American heritage. A bright, verdant interpretation of the late-summer staple, it captures the earthy, comforting aroma of sun-ripened tomatoes on the vine (captured from the san marzano leaf cut at the home of a master perfumer in France) and, layered with herbs and citrus notes, echoes the depth and nuance of the high-quality tomatoes Carbone Fine Food sources directly from Italy.

"Tomatoes have always been at the heart of what we do. When they're perfectly ripe, they have an incredible ability to transport you to a great meal, a favorite place, or a summer memory, " says Carbone. "At Carbone Fine Food, we're passionate about sourcing exceptional tomatoes because great ingredients create lasting experiences. This collaboration celebrates that same appreciation for quality in a completely unexpected way."

When creating the fragrance, first released as a candle in 2020, Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz "Wanted to capture the whole plant and the whole environment: the vine, the leaf, the herbs growing nearby, the warmth of the sun, the soil, the freshness of picking something at exactly the right moment."

While developing their partnership, MALIN+GOETZ and Carbone Fine Food found common ground in their focus on creating exceptional products from elevated simplicity. "Simplicity is easy to talk about and very hard to do well. For us, simplicity has never meant basic," says co-founder Andrew Goetz. "A perfect tomato sauce can seem simple, but only if the tomatoes are exceptional, the technique is right, and nothing unnecessary gets in the way. The same is true for skincare, fragrance, and design. When something is simple, there is nowhere to hide."

"At Carbone Fine Food, we've always believed that the best meals begin with the best ingredients and the smallest details," adds Carbone. "This collaboration celebrates that same philosophy: taking something familiar and elevating it through craftsmanship, quality, and intention."

First launched in August 2025, the limited-edition MALIN+GOETZ x CARBONE FINE FOOD tomato supercandle sold out in under two weeks and was brought to life in a classic shade of tomato red. Inspired by the brand's shared commitment to quality, premium, at-home experiences, this second iteration of the collaboration brings a fresh take on the supercandle's design. The double-walled glass vessel and lid are rendered in a custom vine-green colorway. The candle's vegetable wax blend is colored to match, and features a 3-wick format with an 80-hour burn time. The packaging - a specially-designed, highly-giftable rigid box in the same vine-green color - is decorated with Carbone's heritage graphics and iconic illustration of their Greenwich Village flagship restaurant, paired with MALIN+GOETZ's signature typography. Once finished, the glass vessel and lid can be cleaned and repurposed as a keepsake statement piece or a tabletop-worthy serving dish.

Limited-edition MALIN+GOETZ x CARBONE FINE FOOD tomato supercandle.

27oz. ℮ 780g net wt | CT-TOM-XL | MSRP: $205

a late-summer, limited-edition small batch reserve tomato supercandle in collaboration with Carbone Fine Food.

strike a match, simmer a sauce, and transport your senses to the heart of italy. this special release candle captures the essence of authentic italian cuisine from Carbone Fine Food.

crafted in small batches and designed to burn evenly for up to 80 hours, it blends the earthy, comforting aroma of tomatoes on the vine with the inviting warmth of a vibrant kitchen.

featuring a fresh and verdant scent that opens with a beautiful mélange of freshly-picked herbs – aromatic basil, calming lavender and cool mint leaves. vines of green ivy intertwine with the rich sweetness of a perfectly ripe tomato captured from the san marzano leaf cut at the home of a master perfumer in france. hints of uplifting mandarin and woodsy petitgrain engage the senses while notes of earthy cedarwood and green pepper give the scent a soft, clean finish.

the candle's high-quality, double-walled glass vessel with accompanying lid can be repurposed after the candle's last burn.

fragrance notes.

top. basil, green ivy, lavender + mint.

middle. tomato, mandarin + petitgrain.

base. cedarwood + green pepper.

MALIN+GOETZ x CARBONE FINE FOOD limited-edition tomato supercandle launches Monday, August 17, 2026, and is a complement to the expanded MALIN+GOETZ tomato collection, launched July 2026:

tomato hand soap. 4oz.℮ 113g net wt | HS-612-04 | MSRP: $20

hand salve. 1fl.oz.℮ 30ml | HM-612-01 | MSRP: $18

limited-edition candle. 9oz. ℮ 255g | CT-TOM-09 | MSRP: $68

ABOUT MALIN+GOETZ

MALIN+GOETZ was founded by Matthew Malin + Andrew Goetz in 2004 with a mission to create high quality, easy-to-use skincare, fragrances and candles that fit into a modern lifestyle. guided by the philosophy of less, but better, their expertly designed products are meant to be gentle, effective + efficient in every way, shape and form. they strive to create fewer steps in a routine, less packaging, less fuss + less waste. born in New York City, MALIN+GOETZ has been inspired by the diversity, inclusivity + the energy of city living. these values are reflected in its cruelty-free products designed for every skin type, tone + gender.

ABOUT CARBONE FINE FOOD

Carbone Fine Food sauces feature the same fresh, quality ingredients found in the brand's iconic restaurants, including the world's best-tasting tomatoes, grown in volcanic ash and handpicked in Italy. Using a traditional technique, the sauces are slow cooked in small batches. Chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi oversee the entire sauce process from start to finish, from choosing the farms that the ingredients are sourced from to testing hundreds of batches to ensure that the quality of the jarred sauce is second to none. Rooted in the belief that "Dinner is the Show," Carbone Fine Foods is dedicated to bringing the energy, precision, and theater of the restaurant experience into the home, elevating everyday meals with the same uncompromising standards found in its kitchens. For more information, visit www.carbonefinefood.com.

SOURCE Carbone Fine Food