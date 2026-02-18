Carbone Fine Food Appoints Jeff Stoeckel as President

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbone Fine Food today announced Jeff Stoeckel as President. Stoeckel will partner with CEO Eric Skae to lead the brand into its next phase of growth.

Jeff Stoeckel

Stoeckel is a proven builder of culturally relevant food and beverage brands. He previously helped lead Stumptown Coffee Roasters through periods of growth and transformation, including before and after the sale of the company from TSG Consumer Partners to Peet's Coffee & Tea. More recently, he led strategy, product innovation, and the deal process at LesserEvil, culminating in the company's successful sale to The Hershey Company. Additionally, Stoeckel played a key role in launching digitally native brand ButcherBox into Target stores nationwide in January 2026, guiding a predominantly DTC brand into national retail for the first time.

As President, Stoeckel will oversee daily business operations, working closely with Skae to expand Carbone's retail footprint, accelerate innovation, and strengthen the brand's position as a category leader.

"Carbone is entering the next phase of its rapid growth," said Eric Skae, CEO of Carbone Fine Food. "Jeff knows how to scale brands the right way - fast, focused, and without losing what makes them special. He's the right partner for where we're going."

"Carbone is a brand with a strong point of view and massive potential," said Jeff Stoeckel, President of Carbone Fine Food. "I'm excited to partner with Eric and the team to build a durable, iconic platform. Carbone wins at retail, innovates with purpose, and stays true to its roots. It's a brand born from exceptional restaurateurs Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick, and built from day one by one of the most experienced operators there is in CPG in Eric Skae. I couldn't be more excited to get started."

Together, Skae and Stoeckel will focus on disciplined growth, standout product innovation, and brand storytelling that keeps Carbone unmistakably premium and resonant.

For more information, visit https://carbonefinefood.com/ or follow on Instagram and TikTok at @carbonefinefood.

About Carbone Fine Food

Carbone Fine Food was born out of Major Food Group, one of the most renowned, innovative, and successful companies in the history of hospitality founded in 2011 by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick. Its portfolio includes over 50 concepts from restaurants, private clubs, hotels, luxury residences, and a premium Italian food brand. Carbone Fine Food is a premium Italian food brand inspired by the iconic Carbone restaurant. Known for bold flavors and uncompromising ingredients, the brand brings restaurant-quality Italian staples to home kitchens nationwide.

