CARBONE FINE FOOD LAUNCHES INAUGURAL RUN CLUB EVENT

The first-ever Carbone Fine Food Shakeout Run, in partnership with Robin Hood, will be followed by a Simmer Sauce pasta-fueled celebration on Jersey Street

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbone Fine Food , the celebrated chef-driven premium jarred pasta sauce brand that brings the flavors of its iconic New York restaurant into homes nationwide, will debut its first-ever Carbone Fine Food Run Club on Saturday, November 1, 2025, in SoHo.

The inaugural Run Club event kicks off with a 4 PM shakeout run - a light jog meant to loosen up muscles and settle pre-race jitters - hosted in partnership with Robin Hood , NYC's largest local poverty-fighting philanthropy. The shakeout run is followed by a pasta-fueled block party on Jersey Street that is open to the public. Designed to energize runners, families, and friends, the event will offer signature pasta dishes and interactive community experiences.

Guests will also be among the first to enjoy Carbone Fine Food's newest culinary innovation - its chef-curated Simmer Sauce line. Crafted by chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, the Simmer Sauces reinterpret Italian-American classics like Fra Diavolo, Cacciatore, and Bolognese, and enable home chefs to prepare Carbone restaurant-quality meals in under 30 minutes.

"Running and cooking both bring people together," said Chef Mario Carbone. "With the Carbone Fine Food Running Club, we wanted to celebrate community and connection, giving New Yorkers a way to move, refuel with our sauces, and do something good ahead of one of the city's most exciting weekends."

"I've run the New York City Marathon, and there's nothing like the energy it brings," said Chef Rich Torrisi, Co-Founder of Carbone Fine Food. "The Run Club event is our way of channeling that spirit, connecting people through movement, flavor, and community."

"This is the first in what we hope will become an annual night-before event," said Carbone Fine Food EVP Marketing Christopher Wendling. "Our brand was born in New York and our sauces carry that New York swagger across the country. It feels right to play a part in a weekend that belongs to New York."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Time: Carbone Fine Food & Robin Hood Shakeout run begins at 4PM led by entrepreneur, athlete, and actor Matt James, best known for his passion for fitness and philanthropy, making him the perfect guide for this pre-race shakeout (*members only); RSVP-only public celebration to follow from 5-8PM EST

Carbone Fine Food & Robin Hood Shakeout run begins at 4PM led by entrepreneur, athlete, and actor Matt James, best known for his passion for fitness and philanthropy, making him the perfect guide for this pre-race shakeout (*members only); RSVP-only public celebration to follow from 5-8PM EST Location: Jersey Street between Lafayette & Mulberry, SoHo, NYC

Jersey Street between Lafayette & Mulberry, SoHo, NYC Registration: Free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis and 21+ restrictions apply. RSVP via Eventbrite

Free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis and 21+ restrictions apply. RSVP via Beneficiary: Robin Hood

"We're thrilled to partner with Carbone Fine Food to celebrate community and generosity ahead of the marathon in a brand new East Loop shakeout run experience," said Lindsay Carroll, Chief Marketing & Events Officer at Robin Hood. "Every mile and every meal helps support our neighbors working toward a better future."

The celebration will feature limited-edition Carbone Fine Food Run Club merchandise and a lineup of the brand's signature pasta dishes, including Puttanesca Radiatore (Vegan & Vegetarian option) featuring Mediterranean Marinara, Chicken Cacciatore with Orecchiette, Bolognese Fusilloni, and Shrimp Fra Diavolo with Calamarata Pasta. Pop-up experiences will be located throughout the event, including a dedicated craft station by The Craft Studio where guests can create personalized signs for race day, and a gifting suite stocked with new Carbone Fine Food Run Club swag, hydration essentials, running gear, and products from brand partners including VOSS , Cadence , Torch & Crown , Under Armour , Lucci Lambrusco , SkinnyDipped , BERO , Waterboy , MOSH - The Brain Brand® , Flewd , and more. The event will also feature a live set by DJ Sliink, bringing high-energy and original beats throughout the nighttime celebration.

About Carbone Fine Food:

Carbone Fine Food is the fastest-growing national pasta sauce brand. It was created by acclaimed chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi in their quest to reinterpret classic Italian-American cuisine through a contemporary lens – in legendary Carbone restaurants and for millennial and Gen Z foodies at home. Proprietary Carbone recipes feature imported Italian tomatoes grown in volcanic soil beneath Mount Vesuvius, hand-picked at peak freshness and slow-cooked to perfection. Launched in 2021, Carbone has quickly risen to number six in US grocery pasta sauce sales and number two in the natural grocery channel.

About Robin Hood:

Robin Hood is NYC's largest local poverty-fighting philanthropy. Since 1988, we have invested $3 billion in paving permanent pathways out of poverty for New Yorkers. Through grantmaking with nearly 300 community partners each year, we create opportunities through strategic partnerships on jobs, living wages, child care, child poverty, and more. Together, we are scaling impact at a population level for the two million New Yorkers living in poverty - because at Robin Hood, we believe your starting point in life should not define where you end up.

Media Contact:

The Door - An Idea House

[email protected]

SOURCE Carbone Fine Food