Carbonfuture Appoints Leila Toplic as Chief Communications and Trust Officer

Toplic brings extensive expertise in communications, digital trust and technology ethics to strengthen Carbonfuture's leadership team

FREIBURG, Germany, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbonfuture , a climate tech leader dedicated to scaling high-quality carbon removal, today announced the appointment of Leila Toplic as the company's Chief Communications and Trust Officer. Leila will be responsible for leading Carbonfuture's global brand, marketing, and communications strategy, while fostering sector-wide collaboration to build trust in the global carbon removal market.

Leila brings over 20 years of experience working in the business and social impact sectors, including leadership roles at NetHope, a nonprofit consortium of 65 global NGOs, and Microsoft, where she led strategy and communications across its global marketing organization. She has a proven track record of driving successful communications and go-to-market strategies for products serving over 1 billion people globally.

In addition to her extensive communications experience, Leila also brings expertise in multi-stakeholder partnerships, technology ethics and human rights, and business strategy. She was named one of the Top 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics in 2021 and serves on boards and committees for initiatives such as the Digital Trust Label in Switzerland and Technology Ethics and Human Rights Advisor to technology companies and social impact organizations.

As Carbonfuture's Chief Communications and Trust Officer, Leila will strengthen the company's commitment to building trust in carbon removal. Her expertise in digital trust and technology ethics is essential to Carbonfuture's value proposition of providing trustworthy carbon removals through its end-to-end digital platform, spanning supply, tracking, and trading.

"We are thrilled to have Leila join our leadership team and contribute her wealth of experience and knowledge to create more impact for our mission," said Carbonfuture CEO and Co-Founder, Hannes Junginger-Gestrich. "As we continue to grow and expand our reach, Leila's expertise in communications, go-to-market, partnerships, and ethics will be invaluable in supporting Carbonfuture's growth as a trusted and reliable partner for businesses looking to make a positive impact on our planet."

With the addition of Leila to the executive leadership team, Carbonfuture is better positioned than ever to continue making carbon removal simple, trustworthy, and scalable. The company is committed to leveraging technology and innovation to tackle one of the most pressing challenges of our time and is excited to have Leila to help achieve its goals.

About Carbonfuture

Carbonfuture provides carbon removal you can trust to create a just and liveable future. The company's digital platform tracks carbon from the air to the ground, translates this carbon removal into verifiable credits, and enables the scalable trade of these credits for real climate action. Carbonfuture's Tracking System solves carbon credit uncertainty by utilizing third-party methodologies, auditing, and certification as well as full digital traceability from physical removal to retired credit. Carbonfuture's Trading System provides leading companies like Microsoft, Swiss Re, and Klarna access to the most promising and verifiable carbon removal technologies, helping them meet their climate commitments in a transparent and scientifically robust way.

Carbonfuture operates globally with offices in Freiburg, Germany, Zurich, Switzerland, and San Francisco, USA.

See the latest at carbonfuture.earth .

Press contact:

Tim Gnatek, Blue Practice

[email protected]

415-381-1100

Theresa Rößler, Carbonfuture

[email protected]

SOURCE Carbonfuture