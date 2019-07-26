Carbonite (CARB) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Carbonite, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Carbonite, Inc. ("Carbonite") (NASDAQ: CARB) for violations of federal securities laws.

After the market closed on July 25, 2019, Carbonite issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and that Carbonite was lowering its guidance for the year. Additionally, the Company announced Mohamad Ali's decision to step down as President, CEO and member of the Company's Board.

Following this news, the price of Carbonite common stock declined more than 25% in early morning trading on July 26, 2019.

If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your Carbonite investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

