Carbonium Core Inc. Announces Decision Not to Proceed with Claiborne County Site for Proposed Tennessee Facility

TAMPA, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbonium Core Inc. announced today that it has formally notified State Senator Jessie Seal and other Tennessee officials that the company will not be moving forward with Claiborne County, Tennessee as the location for its proposed advanced materials facility.

After completing its initial evaluation of potential sites, Carbonium Core determined that Claiborne County will not meet the company's operational, infrastructure, and project timeline requirements for the planned facility. As a result, the company will redirect its site selection process and is actively evaluating alternative locations elsewhere within the State of Tennessee.

Carbonium Core emphasized that its commitment to investing in Tennessee remains unchanged.

"Tennessee continues to be an attractive state for advanced manufacturing and strategic materials development," said company representatives. "While Claiborne County will not move forward as a project location, we appreciate the engagement and time provided by state and local officials during the evaluation process. We look forward to identifying another Tennessee community that aligns with the operational needs and long-term vision of this project."

The proposed facility is part of Carbonium Core's broader strategy to develop domestic capabilities in advanced graphite and critical materials used in next-generation energy and industrial technologies.

The company will continue working with state partners as it evaluates alternative sites capable of supporting the project's technical, logistical, and timeline requirements.

About Carbonium Core Inc.

Carbonium Core Inc. is a development-stage advanced materials company focused on the purification, graphitization, shaping, and surface treatment of nuclear-grade graphite used in advanced reactor technologies. The company's mission is to support the development of a secure domestic supply chain for critical materials essential to next-generation energy systems and U.S. industrial competitiveness.

For more information, please visit: http://www.carboniumcore.com.

Media Contact

Carbonium Core Inc.

[email protected]



SOURCE Carbonium Core Inc.