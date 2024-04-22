Carbonova Corp. Appoints Chris Cornille as Chief Commercial Officer

CALGARY, AB, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Carbonova is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Christopher Cornille as Chief Commercial Officer effective April 1, 2024. Chris is a senior executive with almost 40 years of experience in the carbon supply chain, and was formerly the Chief Commercial and Supply Chain Officer of Monolith, Executive Director/Sr. VP of SI Group (Global performance additives/specialty chemicals company), and Global Commercial Director of Cabot Corporation which is one of the largest carbon black producers in the world.

"I am very excited to join the Carbonova team as we advance towards the development of our first Commercial Demonstration Unit (CDU) alongside our growing product customer base." said Mr. Cornille. "I believe that the existing relationships and marketing insights that I have developed throughout my career will prove valuable as we execute the Carbonova business plan."

Carbonova recently announced raising $6 Million through a series of Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFE) to advance its strategy towards building the first CDU in Canada that will produce carbon nanofibers.

[Link to PR Newswire: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbonova-corp-raised-6-million-to-produce-sustainable-materials-from-greenhouse-gas-emissions-302087104.html ]

The raise was led by Kolon Industries, a multi-billion-dollar Korean conglomerate, and followed by the venture capital firm Natural Gas Innovation Fund (NGIF Capital), as well as the company's directors, management, and staff.

"The appointment of Chris to the team was a key next step following the recent closing of our SAFE investment round. We expect to continue to add the required expertise as we advance toward the construction of the CDU. This brings us closer to our vision: To create everyday essentials from everyday emissions for everyone on earth," said Dr. Mina Zarabian, Co-Founder and CEO of Carbonova.

About Carbonova

Carbonova is a technology company developing a solution to produce high-volume superior carbon nanofibers (Carbonova Fiber) for use in massive market applications. Carbonova's technology utilizes greenhouse gas feedstocks (natural gas and carbon dioxide) and turns them into a sustainable and valuable solid commodity. The company owns the proprietary process and catalyst formulations. With headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, Carbonova is on track to build the first commercial carbon nanofibers unit in Canada.

SOURCE Carbonova