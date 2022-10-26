All samples have been designated as non-toxic with a range of full absorption times, demonstrating the potential future development in biomedical applications like soft tissue repair, wound dressings and nerve conduits

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon, a leading 3D printing technology company, today announced that its developmental bioabsorbable elastomer platform has demonstrated biocompatibility in vivo, with all samples being designated as non-toxic and exhibiting tunable times for full absorption. This latest milestone indicates the elastomer's potential future development in biomedical lattice applications such as soft tissue repair, wound dressings, and nerve conduits.

Carbon's developmental bioabsorbable elastomer offers impressive mechanical performance, biocompatibility, and tunability. This includes an absorption rate that can be tuned to suit a variety of potential applications, making it versatile for a broad array of medical uses. Additionally, current in vivo studies have demonstrated the required tissue tolerance and desirable healing responses for an implantable device through 26 weeks.

"We're very pleased to announce that Carbon's developmental bioabsorbable elastomer platform has demonstrated biocompatibility in vivo," said Jason Rolland, SVP of Materials at Carbon. "These intricate structures made with Carbon Digital Light Synthesis technology may hold the key to addressing the longstanding challenge of optimizing the mechanical properties and degradation rate of an implant. It's a milestone, and we look forward to working with interested partners to further develop applications for this resin."

Printed bioabsorbable elastomer lattices created using Carbon DLS and the resin hold great promise for potential future development for a variety of biomedical solutions. These include:

Soft tissue repair: When repairing a tendon that has been torn or thinned, such devices could improve existing collagen-based xenografts and allografts by reducing the inflammatory response, enhancing elasticity and directionality, and improving the consistency of mechanical properties.

Wound dressings: Absorbable lattice devices could promote healing while maintaining constant force across an uneven surface. They also may enhance the range of motion during healing while potentially reducing the need for repeated dressing changes and their associated pain.

Nerve conduits: The peripheral nervous system can be damaged in a number of ways with severe injuries requiring surgery performed by a neurosurgeon. Carbon's bioabsorbable elastomer potentially could improve existing solutions by enhancing flexibility, porosity, neuro inductivity and neuro conductivity.

Space-filling application: In soft tissue surgery, where it is desirable to fill the site left vacant after the removal of a mass and allow for the ingrowth of natural tissues to minimize deformities.

Temporary mechanical support: Absorbable lattice "cushions" could be used in a variety of surgeries where tension or compression of the tissues must persist post-surgery in order to minimize leakage or bleeding or to maintain soft tissues in place during healing.

