CarbonSpace Partners with Genus plc in the Journey to Net-zero

Future of sustainable innovation in the livestock industry

WILMINGTON, Del., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarbonSpace, a satellite-based carbon footprint tracking platform, today announced a new partnership with Genus, which is a global leader in animal genetic improvement – supplying elite animals to over 50,000 customers in over 80 countries, including the majority of the world's top 100 pig and dairy farmers.

Through this partnership, CarbonSpace will quantify the on-farm methane emissions and carbon sequestration of croplands and grasslands for select Genus farms on multiple continents. CarbonSpace uses a proprietary, remote, science-based technology developed to reduce uncertainties in estimates of emissions and sequestrations in a highly scalable and cost-effective way.

"CarbonSpace believes that providing tools to estimate carbon dioxide and methane emissions will support and enable the livestock industry in its ongoing commitment to sustainable pork, beef, and dairy production," says Ray Mercedes, Co-founder and Head of Innovation at CarbonSpace. The livestock industry is a target segment of CarbonSpace, where the company has already secured several essential partnerships. It is creating the most versatile, accurate, and automated tool to guide the industry's transition to net-zero.

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Providing critical inputs to understand the carbon intensity of a pound of product

Understanding the impact of new land management practices

Visualizing on-farm carbon and methane performance globally in one place

Genus plc uses a combination of techniques to calculate and validate its carbon emissions from bovine and porcine facilities worldwide. Jim Harbidge, Head of Sustainability at Genus, says, "We've partnered with CarbonSpace to generate emissions data from multiple remote sites to stress test our local emissions models, making our emissions measurements more robust.

"Using our local data from farm sites, combined with remote sensing data from CarbonSpace, allows us to track emissions more accurately and frequently, allowing the identification of emission hotspots and remediation activities within a reporting cycle rather than in subsequent cycles."

About CarbonSpace: CarbonSpace is an online platform for carbon footprint tracking in agriculture and forestry. The company has a proven record of working across the agricultural supply chain, from croplands to livestock to food & beverage companies, in multiple geographies and land cover types. The service is fully remote (powered by satellites and AI), making it a universal tool to quantify emissions along supply chains.

About Genus plc: Genus is a world-leading animal genetics company that partners with farmers to nourish the world more efficiently and sustainably. The company does this by breeding better pigs and cattle so that farmers can produce high-quality meat and milk more efficiently and sustainably. Genus accurately selects animals with desirable characteristics and uses them for breeding subsequent generations.

If you would like to learn about implementing CarbonSpace for your operation, follow this link .

Media contact:

Lydia Ashburn

[email protected]

704-369-1625

SOURCE CarbonSpace