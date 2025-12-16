CarbonWeb Acquires Green Llamas to Expand monday.com Partnership in North America

Green Llamas acquisition strengthens CarbonWeb's position as a leading monday.com channel partner across sales, implementation, and managed services throughout the United States and Canada.

CLEVELAND, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CarbonWeb, a Platinum Advanced Delivery Partner of monday.com and a North American leader in monday.com licensing and professional services, today announced the acquisition of Green Llamas Consulting, an Ontario-based monday.com partner specializing in custom systems development. The acquisition expands CarbonWeb's platform expertise, reinforcing its position as a North American center of excellence on monday.com and positioning the company as a contender for the largest global monday.com delivery team.

The Green Llamas team will remain intact and continue supporting existing and prospective clients across Canada and the United States. Over the coming months, the team will integrate into CarbonWeb, sharing capacity, technical expertise, and operational resources. This integration is expected to improve service availability, delivery speed, and quality for customers.

"This acquisition is about scale, depth, and shared values within the monday.com ecosystem," said Jack Kubicek, CEO and Co-Founder of CarbonWeb. "Green Llamas has built a strong reputation in Canada for monday.com delivery and customer success. Bringing our teams together expands our ability to serve a diverse client base across North America with consistent execution and speed."

Green Llamas is recognized for its hands-on consulting approach and successful implementations for small and mid-sized businesses. In its first year as a monday.com channel partner, the firm built a strong customer base through a team of ten monday.com experts focused on quality delivery and collaboration.

"We are excited to join CarbonWeb and contribute to their continued growth," said Mark Anley, CEO and Founder of Green Llamas. "We entered the monday.com ecosystem around the same time and have enjoyed collaborating within the partner community. We look forward to supporting clients together for years to come."

This acquisition marks an important milestone in CarbonWeb's long-term strategy to deliver industry-leading monday.com services across industries and market segments throughout North America.

Green Llamas

Green Llamas Consulting Inc. is a monday.com partner specializing in designing and implementing custom workflows that bring clarity to people, projects, and data, with solutions spanning project management, CRM, resource planning, and reporting.

CarbonWeb

CarbonWeb is a platinum monday.com partner specializing in process automation, platform onboarding, data migration, custom integrations, and managed services, helping organizations implement monday.com since 2018.

For further information: [email protected]

SOURCE Carbon Web Print LLC.