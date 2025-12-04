CarbonZero.Eco Unveils First Biochar Production Plant and Announces Major Carbon Credit Deal with Climeworks

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CarbonZero.Eco, a Silicon Valley–based, venture-backed climate technology startup pioneering regenerative agriculture and carbon removal through biochar, today announced the completion of its first commercial biochar production facility in Colusa County, California. The company also announced its first major commercial agreement: a landmark deal with global carbon removal leader Climeworks for the purchase of CarbonZero.Eco's carbon removal credits.

Founded by 17-year-old Harper Moss, CarbonZero.Eco emerged from stealth last year with multi-million–dollar backing from senior leaders at Google, Meta, Amazon, and CEOs of several late-stage technology companies. Since then, the company has secured agreements with more than hundreds of almond farms across Colusa and Yolo Counties. These partnerships will enable the mitigation of up to 1.5 million tons of CO₂ emissions from agricultural waste that would otherwise decompose and release carbon into the atmosphere.

Biochar at Scale: A Win for Farmers and the Planet

Each year, more than 1.5 billion tons of agricultural waste is produced globally, a volume that continues to rise as food demand increases. Traditional waste disposal methods—including landfilling and incineration—contribute roughly 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions and generate harmful pollutants.

Biochar offers a powerful alternative. By converting biomass into a stable form of carbon, biochar prevents CO₂ from being released during decomposition, locking it away for thousands of years. The process also generates high-value carbon removal credits. Supported by more than 6,000 scientific studies, biochar has been shown to significantly improve soil structure, fertility, and long-term crop yields.

CarbonZero.Eco is working with almond farmers to transform up to 1.5 million tons of almond shells—which typically decompose within 24 months—into high-quality biochar for long-lasting carbon storage and agricultural benefit.

A New Production Facility California's Central Valley Designed for Regenerative Agriculture

Currently half a million tons of shell is being burned or left to decompose in the Central Valley of California. CarbonZero.Eco's technology reduces this number to zero. Currently there are 500 watersheds in the California aquifers which are being drained each year. In fact, parts of the Central Valley have sunk tens of feet over the last century, and in recent years some spots are still sinking up to about a foot per year. The company's biochar will prevent this by requiring less water usage requirements by farmers. Biochar soil will retain 20% more water which is the key number needed to hit in order to stop depleting the reservoirs.

The new Colusa County plant marks CarbonZero.Eco's first large-scale production site. The facility is strategically located adjacent to almond shell stockpiles, ensuring that no feedstock transportation is required, minimizing operational emissions. The biochar produced on-site will be blended into compost used directly by partnering farms, helping enrich soils for future almond crop cycles.

"This facility represents a major step toward making carbon-negative agriculture both practical and profitable," said Harper Moss, Founder and CEO of CarbonZero.Eco. "By placing our first plant directly where agricultural waste is generated, we're creating a closed-loop system that benefits farmers, the environment, and the climate. Our mission is to empower American farmers to enhance soil health, improve crop yields, and unlock new revenue streams—while removing atmospheric CO₂ at scale through next-generation biochar production."

Landmark Carbon Credit Deal with Climeworks

CarbonZero.Eco also announced a landmark commercial agreement with Climeworks, a global leader in high-quality carbon removal. Climeworks is one of the longest running and most mature climate removal companies in the industry and provides a diversified portfolio of durable carbon removals designed for forward-thinking companies seeking to reach net zero, reduce climate-related risks, and generate positive long-term climate impact.

About CarbonZero.Eco

CarbonZero.eco, a Silicon Valley-based VC-backed startup, is tackling regenerative agriculture and climate change through Biochar, aiming to mainstream its use in farming and address the impending Biochar shortage. With kilns capable of producing 30,000 tons of Biochar per year, five times more than current technology, they are revolutionizing Biochar production at scale. CarbonZero.eco's process benefits farmlands and stabilizes carbon for up to a millennium. The company's first project in Colusa County, CA will mitigate 1.5 million tons of CO2 emissions from waste breakdown.

PR Contact: Mary Devincenzi, Steele-Alloy Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE CarbonZero.ECO, Inc.