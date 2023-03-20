Carboxy Therapy Global Market Report 2022: Growing Adoption of Non-Invasive Aesthetic Procedures Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carboxy Therapy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The carboxy therapy market is expected to grow from US$ 85.24 million in 2021 to US$ 190.99 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2028.



The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players, along with their developments. The carboxy therapy market growth is attributed to the growing adoption of noninvasive aesthetic procedures, increased demand for antiaging treatments, and a surge in the geriatric population. However, regulatory policies and safety concerns associated with carboxy therapy are hampering the market growth.



Carboxy therapy employs injecting carbon dioxide into the treatment area to stimulate blood flow. It is a non-surgical treatment and is widely being used worldwide to treat cellulite, stretch marks, and dark under-eye circles.



North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021 owing to various factors, such as the increasing demand for antiaging treatments along with surge in non-invasive cosmetic procedures. As per ASAPS 2020, 15.6 million cosmetic procedures were recorded in 2020, which included ~2.3 million cosmetic surgical and 13.2 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures. In addition, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery report, in the US, 174,300 photo rejuvenation procedures were performed in 2020. Additionally, the increasing application areas of carboxy therapy in the medical field, such as neurology, gynecology, and urology, are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the carboxy therapy market.



Furthermore, changing beauty standards, increase consciousness about appearance, and high disposable income in the country is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The expenditure on aesthetic procedures is rising significantly; approximately US$ 20 billion was spent in 2020. Therefore, the growing number of aesthetic procedures and increasing expenditures are likely to support the carboxy therapy market growth and are expected to offer ample revenue growth during the forecast period.



Based on the type, the carboxy therapy market is segmented into tabletop, portable, and others. The tabletop segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the portable segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.



Based on application, the carboxy therapy market is segmented into aesthetic medicine, dermatology, gynecology, angiology, orthopedics and rheumatology, sports medicine, and others. The aesthetic medicine is further segmented into cellulite, stretch marks, alopecia, and dark under-eye circles. In 2021, the aesthetic medicine segment held the largest share of the market. However, the dermatology segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the carboxy therapy market is segmented into hospitals, aesthetic clinics, and wellness center. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the aesthetic clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Uptake of Non-invasive Aesthetic Procedures

Increasing Demand for Anti-aging Treatments Along With Surge in Geriatric Population

Market Restraints

Regulatory Policies and Safety Concerns Associated With Carbon Therapy

Market Opportunities

Untapped Potential of Emerging Economies

Future Trends

Increase in Application Areas

