Carboxy Therapy Market Worth $190+ Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 12.4% CAGR | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Carboxy Therapy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, End User, and Geography," the global carboxy therapy market size is expected to grow from USD 85.24 million in 2021 to USD 190.99 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2028. Factors such as the growing uptake of noninvasive aesthetic procedures, increasing demand for antiaging treatments, and a surge in the geriatric population are driving the market growth.

Global Carboxy Therapy Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 85.24 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 190.99 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 182 No. of Tables 110 No. of Charts & Figures 80 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America;

MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia,

Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia,

Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive

landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered DTA Medical; Cosmo Pro Ltd.; Carbossiterapia Italiana;

Beijing Jontelaser Technologies Co., Ltd.; Kastner-

Praxisbedarf; Mezopharma; MBE Medical Division;

Nick Fanavaran Plasma Company Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development

Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity

Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis,

Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and

Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and

Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis,

Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product

Browse key market insights spread across 182 pages with 110 list of tables & 80 list of figures from the report, "Carboxy Therapy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Tabletop, Portable, and Others), Application [Aesthetic Medicine (Cellulite, Stretch Marks, Alopecia, and Dark Under-Eye Circles), Dermatology, Gynecology, Angiology, Orthopedics & Rheumatology, Sports Medicine, and Others], and End User (Hospitals, Aesthetic Clinics, and Wellness Center)"

Global Carboxy Therapy Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

DTA Medical; Cosmo Pro Ltd.; Carbossiterapia Italiana; Beijing Jontelaser Technologies Co., Ltd.; Kastner-Praxisbedarf; Mezopharma; MBE Medical Division; and Nick Fanavaran Plasma Company implemented various organic and inorganic strategies, which have bought dynamic improvements in the carboxy therapy market. Several companies are adopting organic strategies, such as product launch and expansion, and inorganic growth strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations. These growth strategies have aided the market players in expanding their business and enhancing their geographic presence. Additionally, acquisitions and partnerships help market players strengthen their customer base and increase their product portfolio.

In March 2021, Air Liquide signed an agreement with the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture, a 50-50 joint venture between BHP Petroleum (Bass Strait) Pty Ltd and Esso Australia Resources Pty Ltd, for the construction of a new facility to distribute carbon dioxide to Australian industries. This facility will be built next to the Longford Gas Conditioning Plant, owned by Gippsland Basin Joint Venture and operated by Esso Australia, which will capture CO2 from its operations and deliver it to Air Liquide for purification and reuse.

In March 2019, Air Products acquired ACP Europe SA, one of the largest independent carbon dioxide producing companies in Europe. The acquisition will help the company serve its customers efficiently and boost growth opportunities across additional European countries.

Cosmo Pro Ltd. launched DIOX carboxytherapy system in January 2020. The DIOX system features a touch-screen interface and both automatic and manual modes.

Global Carboxy Therapy Market: Key Insights – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the carboxy therapy market due to the canceled or denied elective surgeries to curb the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Many aesthetic procedures such as antiaging treatment, face rejuvenation treatment, and nonessential procedures have been delayed due to the emergence of the crisis. Cosmetic and aesthetic device manufacturers discontinued their production and delivery units worldwide due to the imposition of lockdown at the beginning of the outbreak. Moreover, different waves of COVID-19 strains have negatively impacted the overall global economy, and the increasing spread of infection led to the closure of dermatology departments and clinics, which reduced the demand for carboxy therapy. The temporary discontinuation of research and development activities regarding carboxy therapy and carboxy therapy machines has hampered the market growth.

In early 2021, the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19, which led to the relaxation of stringent policies imposed by governments of various countries. Further, it is estimated that the growth of this market will increase due to key factors such as the high growth in aesthetic medical systems and increasing government initiatives related to aesthetic procedures.

Global Carboxy Therapy Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the carboxy therapy market is segmented into tabletop, portable, and others. The tabletop segment held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the portable segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The tabletop carboxytherapy machine allows the application of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) at higher temperatures, conjuring a lower perception of pain in patients during the therapy, thereby achieving remarkable results in body and facial treatments against cellulite, corpulence, and adiposity. A few of the machines have sophisticated and cutting-edge software, which ensures a controlled, sterile, and personalized supply of two medical gases—CO 2 and O 2 . Thus, the demand for tabletop carboxy therapy machine is rising as it is widely used for pain management and medical aesthetics.

Based on application, the carboxy therapy market is segmented into aesthetic medicine, dermatology, gynecology, angiology, orthopedics & rheumatology, sports medicine, and others. The aesthetic medicine segment is further segmented into cellulite, stretch marks, alopecia, and dark under-eye circles. In 2021, the aesthetic medicine segment held the largest share of the market. However, the dermatology segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

