Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities by 2023 | Key Players: Akzo Nobel N.V., CP Kelco ApS, Daicel, Nippon Paper Group, Dow, & DKS Co. Ltd.: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carboxymethyl cellulose market has traversed a lucrative growth over the past few decades and is anticipated to expand further during the forecast period. Carboxymethyl cellulose popularly known as cellulose gum which is extracted from sugarcane bagasse, along with several other raw materials like biomass, algae, bacteria, etc. It has been widely adopted in the detergent, paper, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, textile, and paint industries. The emerging food industry has made a widespread use of carboxymethyl cellulose as an emulsion stabilizer and viscosity modifier. Thanks to cellulose, the cost of ice-cream production is trimming down as it is replacing the need for salt ice mixers. The effective use of different biological resources for cellulose production is helping in reducing environmental pollution, coupled with great economic profits and ecological benefits. The penetration of new entrants in this industry has resulted in market fragmentation and is ultimately making the carboxymethyl cellulose market more competitive in nature.

Bio-printing has sought extensive applications in drug replication and pharmaceutical engineering. This 3D scaffold architecture is now adopted by manufacturers to produce carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) using hybrid hydrogel. Ashland Inc. is known for its popular products named Aqualon, Blanose, and Bondwell; all water-soluble polymer devised from renewable resources. They supply their CMC products to sectors like ceramics, commercial and institutional, building and construction, housewares and consumer, pottery and porcelain, medical, mining and extraction, pulp and paper, metal castings and foundry, textiles, etc.

Ashland Inc. is intensifying their Aquasorb cellulose gum (a high-purity and powdered super-absorbent) sales in Korea as a key ingredient in Korean cosmetic products. The players are investing in research activities to strengthen their position in the market. CP Kelco in 2012 announced its industrial expansion in Finland and is capitalizing on the changing dynamics of the market. The top companies in the carboxymethyl cellulose market include Daicel Corporation, Ugur Seluloz Kimya A.S, The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., Química Amtex S.A. De C.V, Akzo Nobel N.V., Inc., (A Subsidiary Of J.M. Huber Corporation Company) CP Kelco U.S., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd, DKS Co. Ltd., and Lamberti S.P.A. China has a rich crop straw resource and accounts to hold a major chunk of the market profit. This is a key factor driving the market for carboxymethyl cellulose. The demand for CMC in North America will continue to be underpinned as a result of high consumption base.

The 'Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Outlook 2018-2023' offers detailed coverage of carboxymethyl cellulose industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading carboxymethyl cellulose producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for carboxymethyl cellulose. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global carboxymethyl cellulose market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

