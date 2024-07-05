Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market size is set to grow by USD 526 million from 2024-2028, Health-related benefits of linen products boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market size is estimated to grow by USD 526 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.54% during the forecast period. Health-related benefits of linen products is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing interest of consumers in organic and eco-friendly carboxymethyl cellulose products However, stringent regulations in the textile industry poses a challenge. Key market players include Allwyn Chem Industries, Amar Cellulose Industries, Ashland Inc., Barzaghi Srl Unipersonale, Cellulose Solutions Pvt Ltd., CMC SA, Daicel Miraizu Ltd., DKS Co. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Jining Fortune Biotech Co. Ltd., Lamberti SpA, Nilkanth Organics, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Patel Industries, Quimica Amtex SA De CV, Univar Solutions Inc., and USK Kimya Inc..

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 526 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries China, US, India, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Allwyn Chem Industries, Amar Cellulose Industries, Ashland Inc., Barzaghi Srl Unipersonale, Cellulose Solutions Pvt Ltd., CMC SA, Daicel Miraizu Ltd., DKS Co. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Jining Fortune Biotech Co. Ltd., Lamberti SpA, Nilkanth Organics, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Patel Industries, Quimica Amtex SA De CV, Univar Solutions Inc., and USK Kimya Inc.

Market Driver

The global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for organic and eco-friendly products. One such segment that is witnessing increased demand is organic linen bedsheets. These bedsheets are gaining popularity due to their environmental benefits, as they are produced using sustainable methods and are biodegradable. Additionally, they offer superior comfort and durability, as they aid in moisture absorption and provide better air circulation. Consumers value these attributes, leading to increased adoption and growth of the organic linen bedsheets market. This trend is expected to positively impact the overall CMC market during the forecast period.

The Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the use of plant-derived cellulose. This trend is driven by the demand for monochloroacetic acid and caustic soda in the production of CMC, a type of cellulose gum. The pharmaceutical sector is a major target industry, with CMC serving as stabilizing agents in various applications. In food and beverages, CMC is used as a food additive, especially in gluten-free baking for those with gluten intolerance or celiac diseases. The surge in convenience food consumption and urbanization have also boosted demand. In the oilfield, CMC is used as a drilling fluid thickener, while in paper and coatings, it acts as a binding agent. With global lockdowns and severe rules, production hubs have faced movement restriction, leading to availability concerns and the search for substitutes. Despite these challenges, the market's growth is expected to remain lucrative, with expenditure expected in ice cream production, detergent manufacturing, and oil drilling activities. Overall, the CMC market's dominance in various industries is a testament to its versatility and significance.

Market Challenges

The textile industry faces numerous regulations and policies aimed at ensuring consumer safety and environmental protection. For instance, the EU's Textile Regulation (EU) No 1007/2011 requires proper labeling and fiber composition disclosure for all textile products, including linen. Compliance with such regulations is mandatory at all stages, from industrial processing to commercial distribution. Failure to adhere to these standards can lead to product recalls, resulting in increased costs and potential market setbacks for vendors. Environmental legislation and regulations also apply to textile manufacturing, with regulatory bodies like MoEF, CPCB, and SPCB overseeing compliance. Non-compliance can lead to significant consequences, making adherence to these regulations essential for the growth of the carboxymethyl cellulose market within the textile industry.

The Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) market is experiencing significant growth due to the surge in demand from the convenient food industry. The market has studied the growth in expenditure on multicuisine foods, milk products, drinks, dressings and seasonings, ice creams, and frozen desserts. CMC's viscosity modifier, stabilizer, and emulsifier properties make it a lucrative choice for these industries. The pharmaceutical sector also holds a significant market share, with CMC's dominance in the production of soluble complexes, casein, and acidification agents. Urbanization and social media trends have boosted the cosmetics market, leading to increased CMC usage in personal care products. However, the availability of substitutes and changing food habits in developed countries pose challenges. The National Bureau of Statistics forecasts a steady growth in the retail trade of cosmetics, domestic pharmaceuticals, generic drugs, medical goods, and cosmetics market. CMC's role as a key ingredient in these industries makes it a target industry for investors. Population growth and the working generation's changing consumption patterns further fuel the demand for CMC. StatCan reports that CMC is used in bakery items and processed food, making it an essential ingredient in the food industry as well.

1.1 Food and beverages- Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) is a widely used food additive in the production of various food and beverage products. In the food industry, CMC functions as a stabilizing, suspending, and thickening agent. Its primary applications include preventing protein condensation in yogurt, controlling the rheological properties of acid beverages, and improving the texture and appearance of acid milk drinks and fruit squash. CMC's excellent stability in acidic environments makes it an ideal choice for these applications. In the manufacturing of acid milk drinks, CMC plays a crucial role in stabilizing the texture, preventing sedimentation and layering, and enhancing heat resistance. Similarly, in fruit squash production, CMC helps distribute fruit solids evenly, maintain a bright and striking color, and extend the storage life of the product. Additionally, CMC is used as a non-caloric thickening agent and binder in ready-to-eat food products, reducing ice crystal formation in frozen foods, and as a fat replacer in processed meat industries. Despite the food and beverage industry being one of the least affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for CMC was negatively impacted in the first half of 2020 due to decreased consumer investment in packaged food products and temporary shutdowns of some food processing plants. However, in the second half of 2020, the demand for CMC started recovering as governments lifted restrictions and some food processing companies announced expansion plans. The food and beverage industry's continued growth is expected during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), a plant-derived cellulose, is produced by treating cellulose with monochloroacetic acid in the presence of caustic soda. This results in the formation of cellulose gum, a versatile hydrophobic polymer used extensively as a stabilizing agent in various industries. In pharmaceutical applications, CMC is employed as a binder, disintegrant, and suspending agent. In food and beverages, it acts as a thickener, emulsifier, and stabilizer, particularly in gluten-free baking for individuals with gluten intolerance or celiac diseases. CMC is also used as a food additive in ice cream production and other multicuisine foods. The dominance of CMC in these target industries is driven by its ability to restrict movement and enhance texture, as well as its increasing use in personal care products, urbanization, and the cosmetics market. The expenditure on CMC is expected to grow significantly due to the rising demand for gluten-free products, urbanization, and the influence of social media on beauty trends. The National Bureau of Statistics and the retail trade report consistent growth in the demand for CMC in various sectors. Additionally, CMC is used in the production of domestic pharmaceuticals, generic drugs, and medical goods.

Market Research Overview

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), a plant-derived cellulose, is produced by treating cellulose with monochloroacetic acid in the presence of caustic soda. This process results in the formation of cellulose gum, a versatile hydrophobic polymer with excellent thickening, stabilizing, and emulsifying properties. CMC finds extensive applications in various industries including pharmaceuticals as stabilizing agents, food and beverages for gluten-free baking and movement restriction, ice cream production, detergents, oilfield, paper, coatings, and personal care products. The market for CMC has shown significant growth, driven by the pharmaceutical sector's lucrative expansion and the increasing demand for convenient food and beverages in developing countries. Global lockdowns and severe rules imposed by governments due to the pandemic have led to disruptions in production hubs, causing temporary market slowdowns. However, the availability of substitutes and the surge in expenditure on multicuisine foods, domestic pharmaceuticals, generic drugs, medical goods, cosmetics, and personal care products are expected to drive the market's significant growth in the forecast time. CMC's viscosity-modifying, stabilizing, and soluble complexing properties in milk products, drinks, dressings and seasonings, ice creams, and frozen desserts make it an essential food additive. The stabilizing property of CMC in milk products and drinks helps prevent curdling and acidification, while its emulsifying property in bakery items ensures uniform mixing and improved texture. The changing food habits of the working generation, population growth, urbanization, and the influence of social media on beauty trends are also contributing factors to the market's expansion. The National Bureau of Statistics and the retail trade indicate that CMC consumption in developed countries is increasing due to the rise in disposable income and the availability of various CMC-based products in the market. The oil drilling activities, crude oil, and petroleum products industries also use CMC as a drilling fluid additive to improve the drilling fluid's performance and stability. Overall, the market for carboxymethyl cellulose is expected to continue its dominance as a target industry due to its wide range of applications and the convenience it offers to various industries.

