Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market to grow by USD 509.15 million from 2022 to 2027|New product launches to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) market size is estimated to grow by USD 509.15 million and the size of the market is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 5.62% between 2022 and 2027 according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

What's New? -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Carboxymethyl cellulose market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The carboxymethyl cellulose market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer carboxymethyl cellulose in the market are Allwyn Chem Industries, Amar Cellulose Industries, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barzaghi Srl Unipersonale, Cellulose Solutions Pvt Ltd., CMC SA, Daicel Miraizu Ltd., DKS Co. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Jining Fortune Biotech Co. Ltd., Lamberti SpA, Nilkanth Organics, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Patel Industries, Quimica Amtex SA De CV, Univar Solutions Inc., and USK Kimya Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Allwyn Chem Industries - The company offers carboxymethyl cellulose products such as powder format.

The company offers carboxymethyl cellulose products such as powder format. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - The company offers carboxymethyl cellulose products such as Aqualon.

The company offers carboxymethyl cellulose products such as Aqualon. Barzaghi Srl Unipersonale - The company offers carboxymethyl cellulose products such as Gelogum and Carbofix.

The company offers carboxymethyl cellulose products such as Gelogum and Carbofix. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Food & beverages, Pharmaceutical and cosmetics, Oil and gas, Paper, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth in the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. Carboxymethyl cellulose finds application as a food additive in various food products. Additionally, it is employed to prevent the condensation, sedimentation, and layering of proteins in yogurt. Moreover, carboxymethyl cellulose serves as a non-caloric thickening agent and binder in ready-to-eat food items. Hence, these various applications are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The global carboxymethyl cellulose market is segmented by geography into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global carboxymethyl cellulose market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising consumption of packaged food products has resulted in an increased demand for carboxymethyl cellulose in the region. China stands out as the largest market for carboxymethyl cellulose consumption. This is due to the growing demand for carboxymethyl cellulose in various applications, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

New product launches are a key factor driving carboxymethyl cellulose market growth.

Various local and international vendors are diversifying their product offerings and aiming to reach more customers.

Furthermore, a wide range of products is being developed, and their global demand is on the rise due to their good quality.

For example, Aldi Inc. introduced a new collection of environmentally friendly bed linen called Conscious Bedding, which has the capacity to save up to 52 plastic bottles per item.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growth in the construction industry is a major trend in the market.

The key factors for the growing number of construction projects are the favorable economic conditions in various regions and the increased focus on investments.

Government authorities play a significant role in these investments, particularly in the development of infrastructure.

Furthermore, immigration and the rise of urbanization have contributed to the expansion of residential construction in developed areas.

Hence, the rise in the construction industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The stringent regulations in the textile industry are the major challenge restricting market growth.

The textile industry is governed by numerous regulations, policies, and safety standards that apply to consumer products.

Different regulatory bodies in various regions impose various regulations and standards for textiles and clothing.

Furthermore, vendors operating in different countries face difficulties due to these regulations.

For example, the European Union has implemented the Textile Regulation (EU) No 1007/2011, which pertains to fiber names.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the carboxymethyl cellulose market between 2023 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the size of the carboxymethyl cellulose market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the carboxymethyl cellulose market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of carboxymethyl cellulose market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The textile chemicals market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,153.79 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (apparel, home textile, and technical textile), product (coating and sizing chemicals, colorants, and auxiliaries, finishing agents, surfactants, and desizing agents), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing use of technical textiles in the industrial manufacturing sector is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

The sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 80.95 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (electronic grade, UHP grade, and standard grade), end-user (power and energy, metal manufacturing, medical, electronics, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising demand for electricity in developing nations is a key factor driving the market's growth.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 509.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allwyn Chem Industries, Amar Cellulose Industries, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barzaghi Srl Unipersonale, Cellulose Solutions Pvt Ltd., CMC SA, Daicel Miraizu Ltd., DKS Co. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Jining Fortune Biotech Co. Ltd., Lamberti SpA, Nilkanth Organics, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Patel Industries, Quimica Amtex SA De CV, Univar Solutions Inc., and USK Kimya Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data, that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Grade Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global carboxymethyl cellulose market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global carboxymethyl cellulose market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Region Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Region Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Purity Level Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Purity Level Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Pharmaceutical and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Pharmaceutical and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Pharmaceutical and cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Grade Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Grade Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Grade Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Grade Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Grade Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Grade Type

7.3 Highly purified - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Highly purified - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Highly purified - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Highly purified - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Highly purified - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Technical grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Technical grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Technical grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Technical grade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Technical grade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Industrial grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Industrial grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Industrial grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Industrial grade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Industrial grade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Grade Type

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Grade Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Allwyn Chem Industries

Exhibit 124: Allwyn Chem Industries - Overview



Exhibit 125: Allwyn Chem Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Allwyn Chem Industries - Key offerings

12.4 Amar Cellulose Industries

Exhibit 127: Amar Cellulose Industries - Overview



Exhibit 128: Amar Cellulose Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Amar Cellulose Industries - Key offerings

12.5 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 130: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Barzaghi Srl Unipersonale

Exhibit 135: Barzaghi Srl Unipersonale - Overview



Exhibit 136: Barzaghi Srl Unipersonale - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Barzaghi Srl Unipersonale - Key offerings

12.7 Cellulose Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Cellulose Solutions Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Cellulose Solutions Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Cellulose Solutions Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Daicel Miraizu Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Daicel Miraizu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Daicel Miraizu Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Daicel Miraizu Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 DKS Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: DKS Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: DKS Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: DKS Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: DKS Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Lamberti SpA

Exhibit 151: Lamberti SpA - Overview



Exhibit 152: Lamberti SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Lamberti SpA - Key offerings

12.12 Nilkanth Organics

Exhibit 154: Nilkanth Organics - Overview



Exhibit 155: Nilkanth Organics - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Nilkanth Organics - Key offerings

12.13 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Exhibit 161: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 162: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key news



Exhibit 164: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Segment focus

12.15 Patel Industries

Exhibit 166: Patel Industries - Overview



Exhibit 167: Patel Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Patel Industries - Key offerings

12.16 Quimica Amtex SA De CV

Exhibit 169: Quimica Amtex SA De CV - Overview



Exhibit 170: Quimica Amtex SA De CV - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Quimica Amtex SA De CV - Key offerings

12.17 Univar Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 172: Univar Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Univar Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Univar Solutions Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 175: Univar Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Univar Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio