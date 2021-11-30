CarBuzz Announces 2021 Awards Winners

2021 presented the toughest pool of finalists in CarBuzz Awards history Tweet this

With many exciting new launches for this year, choosing finalists, and ultimately winners, was tougher than ever. "Automakers brought their A-game in 2021 with never-before-seen diversity and huge technological leaps forward," says Roger Biermann, Managing Editor of CarBuzz. "The creation of new vehicle segments across the board and the implementation of advanced electric powertrains has dramatically broadened the horizons of the American automotive landscape."

To be eligible, vehicles had to be available for a press drive or first drive event during 2021. Road car testers have no affiliation to any carmaker; finalists and winners are selected on merit alone. More information is available here: https://carbuzz.com/features/2021-carbuzz-awards-winners-announced

