CarBuzz Discusses the Evolution of Modern Car Technology

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern car technology is developing at an ever-increasing rate, according to CarBuzz. Mercedes-Benz claims to have given us the very first automobile back in 1886, with mechanical improvements gradually occurring in the half-century that followed. Since then, the evolution of tech has happened at a more rapid pace, and we now have hybrid cars like the Toyota Prius. A quick review of the past few decades shows just how quickly times are changing.

1990-2000

From a key in the ignition to unlocking a car with a cellphone

In 1990, GPS navigation worked its way into mainstream motors courtesy of Mazda. As a handy convenience, it helped reduce traffic congestion and optimize mileage and fuel economy. In 2000, a civilian-based GPS setup was launched in the USA.

Soon, vehicles were given the ability to connect with emergency services and other cars. At the height of the last century, the head-up display was introduced. Together with tech like adaptive cruise control, these elements have become a common feature across brands, from Cadillac through to BMW.

2000-2010

Where once the roar of a powerful engine with loads of horsepower was entertainment enough, consumers soon wanted more. Bluetooth functionality arrived in the new millennium, followed by the touchscreen infotainment system. This quickly evolved into actual smartphone integration.

Many safety features that have become standard on almost all modern vehicles were first introduced during these years, including blind-spot monitoring, LED headlights, parking cameras, and automatic parking. These are helpful on vehicles that are larger in size, such as the ever-popular crossover.

2010-2020

As mobile phones have become central to daily life, cars have evolved accordingly. After smartphone connectivity was introduced, Apple CarPlay worked its way into infotainment systems, followed by Android Auto. Both offered navigation, voice controls, and music/entertainment apps. Phones can now be used as car keys, or to get the engine started and the cabin acclimated from afar. It's not without its downsides, though. "There have been security and safety concerns, which is why the more traditional automakers have been slow to follow," says Ian Wright, Associate Editor at CarBuzz, "But soon, this tech will be the go-to choice."

Automated parking was just the start, and the first totally autonomous car was registered as early as 2012 by Google. Testing on Toyota's Prius led to the introduction of several new advanced driver aids like lane keep assistance and collision avoidance. Two years later, Tesla introduced self-driving as a working feature, which it continues to refine alongside other brands. Nowadays, cars are practically driving themselves, and who knows what else the future holds.

More information: https://carbuzz.com/features/evolution-of-car-technology-and-features

Contact CarBuzz:

Adam Lynton

(+1) 415-830-6304

[email protected]

Related Images

the-evolution-of-modern-car.jpg

The Evolution of Modern Car Technology

From a key in the ignition to unlocking a car with a cellphone

SOURCE CarBuzz