CARBYNE ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH FUSUS, AN AXON COMPANY, TO INTEGRATE DATA BETWEEN PLATFORMS

Innovative Collaboration Can Empower Law Enforcement with Unprecedented Access, Situational Awareness, and Streamlined Information Flow for Faster, Better-Informed Decisions

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, a global leader in public safety technology, today announced a promising collaboration with global public safety technology leader Axon, a trusted provider of real-time crime center technology for public safety. Carbyne and Axon will integrate Carbyne's advanced 9-1-1 caller data into the Fusus by Axon platform and Fusus by Axon's real-time security camera feeds and sensors into Carbyne's Cloud-Native Call Handling Solutions. This integration creates a seamless flow of critical information for the customer, enhancing emergency response and situational awareness for law enforcement and public safety agencies.

In emergency situations, every second counts. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), reducing 9-1-1 response times by just one minute could save as many as 10,000 lives annually. By integrating Carbyne's Next Generation

9-1-1 caller data with the robust capabilities of the Fusus by Axon platform, this collaboration will aim to bridge information gaps and expedite response times.

Enhanced Emergency Response

Carbyne's platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to enable faster, more efficient emergency resolution with features like live two-way translation of non-English calls, prioritization of calls based on their urgency, and the integration of AI virtual assistant to handle non-emergency calls. By integrating this 9-1-1 caller data into the Fusus by Axon platform, which aggregates and analyzes various public safety data streams, emergency communications centers (ECCs) and law enforcement public safety agencies can gain additional situational awareness for improved decision-making during pressing incidents.

"Integrating critical data between both the Fusus by Axon and Carbyne platforms enables first responders to receive real-time, actionable insights, which can enhance their situational awareness and decision-making," said Amir Elichai, CEO and Founder of Carbyne. "I believe that in 5-10 years, the public safety industry will undergo significant changes. Collaborations with leaders like Axon are the fastest and most secure way to facilitate the transition into the next generation of 9-1-1, and can provide the data integration that emergency communications centers, real-time crime centers and first responders need."

Streamlined Information Flow

The collaboration between Carbyne and Axon will allow the customer to receive critical 911 caller information, such as audio, chat, live video feeds, and more, to be incorporated into the emergency response process. This integration will allow law enforcement and public safety agencies to receive relevant, location-based data as they approach the scene, providing more relevant and accurate data to make more informed and precise real-time decisions.

Bidirectional PSAP and RTCC Information Sharing

"The integration of Carbyne's real-time 911 data into the Fusus by Axon platform opens up critical new opportunities for public safety," said Fusus by Axon Senior Vice President Chris Lindenau. "By providing law enforcement with a clearer picture of the emergency, including details like the tone of the caller's voice and background noises from listening to the emergency call, we are empowering them with the information they need to respond effectively and efficiently. This collaboration can help drive lifesaving outcomes for communities and law enforcement agencies across the country."

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne

About Axon

Axon is the technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public in the U.S. by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing, defense and security. The Axon Ecosystem includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software, real-time operations capabilities and third-party integrations through Axon's partner network. Axon's growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, commercial enterprises and consumers.

Non-Axon trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Axon, TASER, and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

