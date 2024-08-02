CARBYNE BOLSTERS ITS UNIVERSE PLATFORM WITH AUDIO AND TRANSLATION CAPABILITIES

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, a global leader in public safety technology, today added advanced audio functionality to its Universe OTT emergency call management solution. This update includes live audio and real-time AI-based translation and transcription capabilities, aiming to improve efficiency and accuracy in emergency response.

Improving Efficiency and Precision for Call Takers

Carbyne Universe, known for handling rich media inputs such as video, audio, and precise location data, now offers a more comprehensive toolset for emergency call centers. The integration of live audio and AI-based chat and one-way voice translation and transcription allows call takers to receive, record, and playback critical audio data seamlessly, enhancing effective communication and detailed documentation.

Currently, many PSAPs rely solely on human translators, leading to prolonged response times for non-English calls—sometimes as much as a 125% delay in call handling times. With Audio in Universe, the system can identify supported languages automatically and translate the caller's words within seconds, assisting emergency telecommunicators in promptly responding to non-English calls.

The automatic one-way audio translation feature offers a major improvement for operations in PSAPs around the country. Two-way audio translation is currently in testing and will hit the market soon. According to the Census Bureau, 67 million people in the U.S. speak a language other than English at home. Recent research indicates that only 30% of non-white Americans have a great deal of confidence in public safety, with language barriers playing a significant role. Audio in Universe and one-way translation can help close this gap.

"Integrating live audio features into Carbyne Universe enhances our emergency call centers' toolset, ensuring seamless communication and detailed documentation," said Alex Dizengoff, Carbyne, CTO and Co-Founder. "By breaking down language barriers, we aim to improve public trust and ensure emergency services are accessible to the 67 million people in the U.S. who speak a language other than English at home."

Key Features and Benefits:

AI-Based Translation: Provides instant translation of spoken words for supported languages, facilitating communication with callers in their native languages.

Real-Time Transcription: Converts spoken words into text in real-time, so that the telecommunicator can focus on the caller without worrying about missing information.

Reliable Recording and Playback: Enables all call-related audio, video, and location data to be recorded and played back seamlessly, maintaining the integrity of the information for future analysis.

The audio streamed into Universe is stored and can be replayed directly in Universe and also using Events History, a Carbyne feature that centralizes all ongoing and recent calls into a single UI platform, facilitating data sharing and collaboration among agencies. Having audio data and the ability to thoroughly analyze it allows emergency telecommunicators to receive more accurate information for better decision-making and to maintain data integrity.

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne

