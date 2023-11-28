Carbyon finds missing piece of the puzzle: ultra-fast carbon capture process proven with an energy demand below 2,500 kWh/ton

News provided by

Carbyon

28 Nov, 2023, 01:00 ET

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Direct Air Capture (DAC) company Carbyon has successfully proven that their unique fast-swing process is able to capture CO2 using less than 2,500 kWh/ton. Carbyon was the world's first to drastically reduce the CAPEX costs of DAC equipment using their fast-swing process. The company has now found the missing piece to also sufficiently lower the energy consumption, making this breakthrough a giant leap towards a cost-effective DAC technology below $100/ton.

Continue Reading
Hans De Neve (CEO and founder) looking into Carbyon’s CO2 capturing prototype: “Our relentless stare-down with Mother Nature’s laws of physics finally gave us the insights into how to solve the puzzle.” Carbyon is the first Direct Air Capture company to merge low CAPEX with low energy demand, thanks to their unique fast-swing process. Photo by Bart van Overbeeke Photography
Hans De Neve (CEO and founder) looking into Carbyon’s CO2 capturing prototype: “Our relentless stare-down with Mother Nature’s laws of physics finally gave us the insights into how to solve the puzzle.” Carbyon is the first Direct Air Capture company to merge low CAPEX with low energy demand, thanks to their unique fast-swing process. Photo by Bart van Overbeeke Photography

In its pursuit for a low-cost DAC solution, Carbyon invented an ultra-fast CO2 capturing material. Where conventional materials need hours to capture CO2 from air, Carbyon's can do the same in only a few minutes. In this way, each kilogram of their material captures up to 5 ton of CO2 annually. This allows for compact DAC machine design, resulting in a CAPEX cost below $50/ton. Initially the fast-swing process suffered from collateral water adsorption, introducing an energy penalty. The recent breakthrough discovery massively reduces water uptake, resulting in an energy demand below 2,500 kWh/ton, while preserving their CAPEX benefits.

Carbyon is the first Direct Air Capture company to merge low CAPEX with low energy demand, thanks to their unique fast-swing process.

In light of the COP28 in Dubai, breakthroughs like these show that Direct Air Capture is becoming a mature solution that can help to meet our climate targets. To limit global warming to 2°C, the IPCC scenarios show that besides the necessary emission reductions, also vast amounts of CO2 need to be removed from the atmosphere. Direct Air Capture is marked as one of the important technologies that can enable fast and durable CO2 removal.

"Demonstrating 2.500 kWh/ton with an all-electric, low-CAPEX technology puts Carbyon in pole position to reach the $100/ton target the market is looking for. Nothing can stop us now!" – Hans De Neve, founder and CEO of Carbyon

Carbyon's breakthrough led to fundamental understanding of working principles empowering them in their mission to even further reduce the technology's energy demand. The company is rapidly growing and is currently developing their first engineering-scale machine, that will be validated in the field with pilot partners. So far, the company has raised $10M and is currently raising a Series A round to finance upcoming activities.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286133/Carbyon_CO2_capturing_prototype.jpg

Also from this source

Carbyon finds missing piece of the puzzle: ultra-fast carbon capture process proven with an energy demand below 2,500 kWh/ton

Carbyon finds missing piece of the puzzle: ultra-fast carbon capture process proven with an energy demand below 2,500 kWh/ton

Dutch Direct Air Capture (DAC) company Carbyon has successfully proven that their unique fast-swing process is able to capture CO2 using less than...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Conservation & Recycling

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.