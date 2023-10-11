Carccu® awarded PEFC forest certification for environmental responsibility

The packaging materials manufacturer Carccu® was awarded the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) forest certification in Spring 2023.

SASTAMALA, Finland, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Sastalama-based packaging materials manufacturer Carccu® received the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) forest certification in April 2023. Certification promotes sustainably managed forests taking into account the whole production chain: PEFC-certified forests meet certain ecological, social and economic standards and, in addition to forest management, the certification covers wood handling, processing and end product.

PEFC label rare on paper packaging

The PEFC label on paper packaging means that the packaging material comes from a PEFC-certified forest. The label tells consumers and businesses that the wood used comes from forests managed according to sustainable forestry principles.

Work on obtaining PEFC certification started at Carccu last year as part of the company's ISO 9001 and ISO 14 001 quality system certification efforts.

"Not many packaging manufacturers have PEFC certification," says Lasse Borg, Managing Director of Carccu. "The certification is a proof from an external audit that we are acting responsibly. Most of the raw materials we source are PEFC certified, and we are constantly working to get the label on more products".

Carccu® is a packaging manufacturer and flexographic printing company based in Sastamala, Finland. Carccu®'s products include food packaging and packaging paper, and the company is the leading manufacturer of floral papers in the Nordic countries.

Carccu® obtiene la certificación forestal PEFC de responsabilidad medioambiental

Carccu® obtiene la certificación forestal PEFC de responsabilidad medioambiental

El fabricante de materiales de embalaje con sede en Sastalama Carccu® recibió la Certificación forestal del Programme for the Endorsement of Forest...
