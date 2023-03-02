Card-Based Access Control Systems Global Market Report 2023: Contact Cards Give Way to Contactless Card Based Access Control Technologies

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Card-Based Access Control Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Card-Based Access Control Systems Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Card-Based Access Control Systems estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. BFSI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$545.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Retail segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $586.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Card-Based Access Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$586.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$847 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$456.8 Million by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.



Key Topics Covered:



Contact Cards Give Way to Contactless Card Based Access Control Technologies

Smart Cards Outshines Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards

Global Card-Based Access Control Systems by Segment (In %)

Multi-Application Smart Cards Grow in Demand

Advancements in Smart Card Readers Drive Adoption

Businesses Opt for Hybrid Approach

Smart Card EACS as Smart ID Badges

Smart Card EACS Witness Increasing Application as Attendance Management Tool

Biometric Smart Cards in Spotlight

The Enterprise Sector: A Major End Use Market for Card Based EACS

Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2022 and 2024

Smart Cities to Drive Adoption

Global Smart Cities Market in US$ Billion: 2018-2026

Need to Restrict Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Areas Drive Demand in Healthcare Establishments

Focus Grows on Reducing the Touchpoints in Hospitals

Card-based EACS: A Widely Acknowledged Access Method in Hospitality Facilities

Different Types of Access Cards for Hospitality Sector: A Snapshot

Slowdown in Hospitality Sector Impacts Growth

Impact of Covid-19 on Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select Countries: March 2020

Shift from Traditional Frisking and Manual Verification Procedures in Physical Access Control Boost Market Prospects

Government Sector: An Important Market for Card Based EACS

Higher Education Sector: A Key Contributor to Growth

Millennial Population to Significantly Influence Access Control Solutions Market

Integration of Access Control and Visitor Management Improves Security & Operational Efficiency

Logical Access Control: Market Laden with Immense Potential for Card Based EACS

