CARD Corporation Puts Wheel of Fortune And JEOPARDY! In Your Wallet with Official CARD.com Prepaid Visa® Cards

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CARD Corporation, the lifestyle mobile banking leader, and Sony Pictures Television today announced the launch of the official Wheel of Fortune and JEOPARDY! design collection of CARD.com Prepaid Visa Cards. CARD.com's Wheel of Fortune and JEOPARDY! Prepaid Visa Cards are a 'first-of-its-kind' collaboration between the syndicated game shows and a challenger banking leader. The game show-branded cards will be featured in an on-air television advertising campaign slated for this summer.

"Branded banking cards are something that our fans have been asking for - specifically the opportunity to express their affinity and loyalty to these iconic shows by carrying them in their wallets," said Suzanne Prete, senior vice president, global licensing and brand management for Sony Pictures Television. "CARD Corporation was the perfect choice for this collaboration because of their accessibility and we look forward to continuing this partnership by periodically introducing new designs."

For the initial rollout, CARD will feature 10 designs for JEOPARDY! fans including the Double Jeopardy graphic and special tournament logos. The Wheel of Fortune collection will feature six designs, including the show's puzzle board and the iconic Wheel. CARD offers thousands of additional images for customers to personalize their mobile banking needs.

"We are incredibly excited to mark our first deal with America's most enduringly successful game shows, JEOPARDY! and Wheel of Fortune," said Tim Coltrell, chief executive officer, CARD. "We aim to bring iconic images and brands to our customers through our leading affiliate prepaid card products. This association with JEOPARDY! and Wheel of Fortune showcases American brands that resonate with everyone."

In addition to allowing fans to display their favorite game shows on the front of their prepaid cards, additional benefits include fee-free MoneyPass® ATMs and no hidden fees. Plus, CARD customers can get their paychecks fast with Early Direct Deposit.

All JEOPARDY! and Wheel of Fortune designs are currently available for purchase through the CARD.com website. For more information, please visit WheelofFortune.com or Jeopardy.com .

Both Wheel of Fortune and JEOPARDY! are produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; they are distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp. JEOPARDY! and its host Alex Trebek are celebrating their 35th anniversary season. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host. Wheel of Fortune reaches more viewers than any other program on television, with more than 27 million weekly viewers. Pat Sajak and Vanna White have hosted the show since its debut in syndication in 1983 and have given away more than $250 million in cash and prizes.

About CARD Corporation

CARD Corporation is a leader in U.S. challenger banking and lifestyle-branded mobile banking cards. The company expertly crafts financial products that speak to the passions of customers while providing a banking solution that fits seamlessly into today's mobile lifestyles. CARD.com offers 8,000 personalized card designs including Tom Brady, Carson Wentz, Aaron Rodgers, Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo, Patrick Mahomes, and over a hundred other players from the NFLPA, as well as brands like Sesame Street, Betty Boop, Star Trek, Care Bears, National Autism Association, and more.

The CARD.com Prepaid Visa Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank; Members FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Cards can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

For more information visit www.card.com .

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows, and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating 24 wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies in 12 countries, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. Sony Pictures Television is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.

