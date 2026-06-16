CARD Expresses Gratitude to Libby Community as It Prepares to Close Patient Services at End of August

LIBBY, Mont., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 20 years, the Center for Asbestos Related Disease, Inc. (CARD) has had the privilege of serving the Libby community and asbestos-exposed individuals and families. CARD is deeply grateful to the patients, families, staff, providers, researchers, community members, partners, and supporters who have been part of this work.

Because CARD's federal grant funding is not being renewed, CARD will close its doors to patients at the end of August 2026. Since federal grant funding has provided nearly all of CARD's operating revenue, CARD will also begin the process of closing and dissolving the organization.

This is a difficult transition for CARD, its staff, its patients, and the community. CARD asks for patience and understanding as staff work through the many details involved in closing patient services, completing pending work, preserving access to medical records, supporting transition planning, and meeting federal grant closeout requirements.

CARD intends to continue grant-funded services through August 31, including asbestos health screening, lung cancer screening, case management, outreach, and education. However, CARD will no longer provide long-distance screening services because those services take additional time to process, and CARD does not want to begin services that cannot be completed before closure.

CARD is requesting approval to retain a small number of staff for a limited period after August 31 to complete required grant closeout activities, support patient records access, and assist with transition planning if funding for that work is approved.

The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) has stated that it will work with CARD on an orderly closeout process consistent with federal grant requirements. ATSDR intends to make an announcement regarding the Asbestos Screening and Innovation Program continuation later this week. CARD will share additional information as it becomes available.

Libby's experience has made a lasting impact on public health, disaster response, asbestos-related disease research, and patient care. Work connected to Libby and the CARD program has contributed to more than 150 scientific papers, helping further scientific knowledge, improve care, inform public health practice, and guide future response and prevention efforts.

"We are deeply grateful to the Libby community and to everyone who has supported CARD's work for more than two decades," said Tracy McNew, Executive Director of CARD. "This community has helped change what is known about asbestos exposure, long-term community health needs, and public health response. CARD's operations are coming to an end, but the impact of this work will continue."

Patients who would like copies of their medical records are encouraged to request them as soon as possible so CARD has time to process requests with limited staffing. Records will also remain available after CARD closes, but the post-closure request process is still being developed and will be shared when available.

Community members and patients with questions may stop by CARD at 118 W. 3rd Street in Libby during regular office hours, Monday through Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or call (406) 293-9274.

CARD thanks the community for its patience, kindness, and support during this transition.

Contact:

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease, Inc.

Tracy McNew

Executive Director

118 W. 3rd Street

Libby, MT

(406) 293-9274

SOURCE Center for Asbestos Related Disease, Inc. (CARD)