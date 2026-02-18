LIBBY, Mont., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Asbestos Related Disease, Inc. (CARD) invites community members to attend an Open House and Ribbon Cutting celebration on February 24, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at its new location, 118 West 3rd Street in Libby.

The event marks an important new chapter for the organization and provides an opportunity for the public to see the new facility, meet staff, and learn more about the services currently available.

"We want the community to know that we are open and continuing our mission," said Tracy McNew, Executive Director of CARD. "This Open House is about reconnecting with the people we serve, sharing updates, and welcoming everyone into our new space."

Over the past year, CARD temporarily closed and has since reopened in its new location. The organization hopes the event will help clarify that screening services remain available and encourage participation in its free asbestos health screening and lung cancer screening programs.

In addition to celebrating the ribbon cutting, CARD will introduce its new healthcare provider and welcome representatives from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), its federal granting agency. The event offers an opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about current and future programming.

CARD will also share information about updates to its screening process. While the organization previously provided in-house diagnoses of asbestos-related disease, it now provides comprehensive screening results and refers patients to the physician of their choice for diagnostic evaluation and ongoing medical care, paid by the grant. This approach ensures individuals can continue receiving care in a way that best meets their personal medical needs.

The Open House will also highlight CARD's continued commitment to:

Free asbestos exposure health screenings

Lung cancer screening services

Community outreach and education

Ongoing research efforts

As CARD moves forward in its new location, the focus remains on early detection, education, and connecting individuals impacted by asbestos exposure with the resources they need.

Light refreshments, including coffee, tea, and cookies, will be served. Small giveaways will also be available for attendees.

Community members are encouraged to stop by, see the new space, and learn more about the programs and services available.

"We are grateful for the continued support of this community," McNew said. "We look forward to welcoming everyone on February 24th and sharing what's ahead."

About CARD

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and improving the health of the community. As a 501(c)(3), CARD operates for charitable, educational, and public health purposes and does not function for profit. Funding received is used to advance their grant programs and services for individuals affected by asbestos exposure and to strengthen the research and organizational capacity that sustain these efforts. CARD is funded by an Asbestos Health Screening grant from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

While CARD is unable to provide ongoing medical treatment for diagnosed medical patients, their commitment to support does not end. They can assist by coordinating referrals to a primary care provider or specialist provider of your choice. If you have questions or need help navigating steps, you are encouraged to contact CARD today.

Center for Asbestos Related Disease

Tracy McNew

(406) 293-9274 ext. 126

[email protected]

SOURCE Center for Asbestos Related Disease, Inc. (CARD)