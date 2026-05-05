Free Asbestos Screening Goes Mobile: CARDs Outreach and Education Available Across the Nation

LIBBY, Mont., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Asbestos-Related Disease (CARD), a nationally recognized leader in asbestos-related education, outreach, and research, is expanding its efforts to reach communities across the country while continuing to serve those most affected by exposure.

Drawing on decades of experience, CARD works with public health leaders, academic institutions, health care providers, and community organizations to improve awareness, detection, and care of asbestos-related disease. The organization is inviting new partners to collaborate on research, education and outreach initiatives aimed at strengthening public health responses.

At the national level, CARD contributes to research and data-sharing efforts that advance understanding of asbestos-related illness. Its work is supported by a Scientific Advisory Group, helping ensure programs and strategies are grounded in the latest evidence. CARD staff regularly participate in conferences, provide expert speakers, and support collaborative research projects.

Regionally, CARD partners with health care providers and public health agencies throughout Montana and neighboring states. The organization offers training, clinical insight, and educational resources to improve early recognition and diagnosis of asbestos-related conditions. Community organizations and providers are encouraged to collaborate on outreach programs and events.

Locally, CARD remains closely connected to Libby and the surrounding communities, where the legacy of asbestos exposure continues to affect families. Through community events, patient education, and direct engagement, CARD provides trusted information and support. The organization also works with schools, students and local groups to expand awareness.

This summer, CARD is extending that outreach through a series of mobile clinic events designed to bring screening, education, and support services directly to high-risk and underserved populations.

Upcoming Mobile Clinic Locations:

Kalispell, MT: May 4-May 7 | Hilton Garden Inn 1840 US Hwy 92 S.

May 4-May 7 | Hilton Garden Inn 1840 US Hwy 92 S. Butte, MT: June 29-July 2 | Copper King Hotel 4655 Harrison Ave.

June 29-July 2 | Copper King Hotel 4655 Harrison Ave. Coeur d'Alene, ID: July 20-July 23 | LaQuinta Inn 333 Ironwood Ave.

July 20-July 23 | LaQuinta Inn 333 Ironwood Ave. Missoula, MT: August 10-August 13 | Hilton Garden Inn 3720 North Reserve St.

The clinics offer comprehensive screening, including chest X-rays, blood testing, lung function testing, and a detailed exposure history, followed by consultation with CARD staff. Additional imaging may be recommended. Services are provided at no cost to those who qualify.

Established with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CARD provides free screening for eligible individuals who spent at least six months in Lincoln County, MT., at least 10 years ago and have not been diagnosed with an asbestos-related disease.

In addition to screenings, CARD offers educational presentations, outreach programming, and guidance for individuals navigating next steps in care. The organization continues to emphasize prevention and awareness as key components in addressing the long-term impacts of asbestos exposure.

Individuals who believe they may qualify for screening can call (406) 293-9274 or visit www.libbyasbestos.org for more information.

Center for Asbestos Related Disease

Tracy McNew

(406) 293-9274 ext. 126

[email protected]

SOURCE Center for Asbestos Related Disease, Inc. (CARD)