Card Integrity Introduces Custom Expense Monitoring Solutions to Virginia Colleges and Universities through the Virginia Higher Education Procurement Consortium (VHEPC)

The Virginia Higher Education Procurement Consortium (VHEPC) is now offering Card Integrity's advanced expense monitoring services to its 16 member institutions across Virginia.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The VHEPC and Card Integrity announced today that VHEPC member institutions now have access to Card Integrity's data-driven expense monitoring and analytics through a new cooperative contract. This partnership underscores VHEPC's commitment to providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to its members.

"Providing quality services to our member institutions through cooperative contracts is our top priority," said Ryan Balber, Director of VHEPC. "VHEPC has worked with Card Integrity for over two years, experiencing firsthand their capabilities and expertise. I'm pleased to support this partnership and to bring quality vendors like Card Integrity to the Consortium."

Card Integrity specializes in customized expense monitoring services, designed to meet the unique needs of organizations in higher education, government, and beyond. Their forensic analysts review credit card spending to identify waste, ensure compliance, and detect fraud. These services support procurement departments, finance teams, internal auditors, and other stakeholders across industries including healthcare, non-profits, school districts, and corporations.

Through this partnership, VHEPC member institutions will benefit from actionable data insights and enhanced program management. Card Integrity's services provide visibility into spending patterns, enabling members to analyze procurement card activity by category, supplier, cardholder, timeframe, and even geographic region.

"We are thrilled to partner with VHEPC as a contracted vendor," said Doug Hindsley, Senior Partner at Card Integrity. "The Consortium delivers significant value to Virginia's higher education institutions by fostering collaboration and efficiency. We look forward to continuing our partnership and working closely with Ryan and the entire VHEPC team."

To learn more about VHEPC, visit https://vhepc.org

To learn more about Card Integrity, visit https://cardintegrity.com

About Card Integrity

Headquartered in the Chicago area, Card Integrity provides transparency and flexibility in expense monitoring for clients across industries such as government, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, and transportation. Their services offer hundreds of alerts to identify fraud, track compliance, and streamline expense oversight. Organizations nationwide rely on Card Integrity to strengthen controls, uncover insights, and optimize spending.

About VHEPC

Founded in 2014, the Virginia Higher Education Procurement Consortium (VHEPC) leverages collective buying power to drive value and efficiency for its member institutions. By fostering collaboration and sharing best practices, VHEPC supports innovative procurement strategies. The Consortium also champions opportunities for small-, minority-, woman-, and veteran-owned businesses, promoting equitable participation in the procurement marketplace.

