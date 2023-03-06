Card Integrity Launches New Feature to Empower Companies with Positive Spend Culture

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Card Integrity, a leading provider of spend management solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a new feature that will revolutionize how businesses view their spending habits. The innovative feature, available on customer reports as of March 1, 2023, identifies cardholders who are following company policies and doing the right thing regarding spending. This level of engagement will drive a positive culture by making a top list of positive spenders instead of only focusing on fraud.

The new feature gives businesses a unique tool to encourage positive spending habits among their cardholders. Companies can easily track the spending habits of individual cardholders and name those who consistently make positive choices. By highlighting the cardholders who follow policy, companies can create a culture that values these attributes and encourages others to follow suit. Additionally, this new feature is fully customizable and will even allow businesses to emphasize characteristics of vendors, such as sustainability, proximity or minority-owned.

"Creating a positive expense culture will expand compliance and positive behavior," said Doug Hindsley, Senior Partner of Card Integrity. "Card Integrity's focus on who did what right fosters program growth while still getting the point across that experts are reviewing expenses, and everyone must follow policy. This approach also repaints the reviewing team from one of a detracting agent to a supportive one. Focusing on employees with positive usage enhances control visibility and increases employee morale and retention."

Card Integrity's new feature is just one of the company's many solutions to help businesses monitor their cardholder spend. With a focus on strengthening spend controls and increasing cost savings, Card Integrity empowers businesses to spend wisely.

About Card Integrity

Headquartered in the Chicago area, Card Integrity brings greater insight, transparency, and flexibility to the expense review process while serving its government, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, retail and transportation clients. Expense monitoring and reporting by Card Integrity offers customers easy access to hundreds of alerts to identify fraud, track compliance and streamline notifications. Leading organizations rely on Card Integrity services for stronger controls, greater insights and smarter spend.

To learn more about Card Integrity's solutions, visit the Card Integrity website at www.cardintegrity.com.

