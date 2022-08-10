CARD Offering Mobile Screening Clinics

LIBBY, Mont., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) realized that there were people who qualified for screening because of previous exposure to Libby Amphibole who were not signing up to get screened. For some it may have been because they were too busy, were unable to get back to Libby, or they just never took the time. Although Long Distance Screening is available remotely, coupled with a telephone call with one of CARD's providers, some prefer to see the provider in person. In response, CARD was able to obtain grant funding to take the screening process on the road.

Thirteen screeners took part in the very first mobile clinic in Billings, MT in June, with another 33 participating in a mobile clinic in Missoula, MT in August. A third clinic is scheduled for Kalispell, MT at the end of this month and promises to be well-attended. Participants complete comprehensive questionnaires about their health and potential exposure history ahead of time, usually during a telephone call with a research associate. A mobile imaging service is providing chest x-rays on-site, which are then reviewed by the provider at the mobile clinic, along with the results of a spirometry, or breathing test, also done on-site by CARD staff. Additional testing, such as a CT of the chest, may be ordered at a local facility if there is reason to suspect asbestos related disease based on the initial evaluation. This is later reviewed with the screener remotely by the provider they saw at the mobile clinic. All aspects of the screening are free and covered by a CDC grant as long as the screener meets certain criteria, including having been exposed to Libby Amphibole in the Lincoln County, MT at least ten years prior.

CARD plans to continue these clinics around the state over the next year and hopes to eventually be able to offer these services in the future at mobile clinics for those who have moved to other states. Libby has always had a population with a high turnover and there are many who were potentially exposed while in the area but have moved elsewhere over the years. The mobile clinics assist in reaching these individuals. Look for advertising regarding mobile screening clinics that may be coming to your area. If you would like to talk to someone about scheduling either an in-person or long-distance screening, please call CARD at (406) 293-9274.

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) has emerged as a national center of excellence in addressing healthcare issues associated with Libby Amphibole (previously called tremolite) asbestos. The CARD Clinic evolved in response to raised awareness of widespread asbestos exposure in the Libby area that surfaced in 1999. After the ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry) screenings during 2000 and 2001 identified the high number of lung abnormalities, it became apparent to the community that long-term pulmonary care needed to be established in Libby.

