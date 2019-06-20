CARD Reaches $3 Billion In Deposits; Expecting More Than 1.5 Million New Accounts In 2019

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAR D Corporation, a leader in U.S. challenger banking, is pleased to announce that it has signed up over 600,000 new accounts to-date and is on track to surpass 1.5 million new accounts in 2019. The company also announced that it has surpassed $3 billion in customer deposits to date.

CARD is seeing a nearly double increase, year over year, in new accounts overall. With these metrics, CARD is emerging as a challenger banking leader with a focus on providing financial products and services tailored to customers who have found traditional banks disappointing and not tailored to their specific needs.

"We're really excited with customers' acceptance of our brand partner images, making their mobile banking account unique and personal to them," said Tim Coltrell, chief executive officer, CARD. "At the same time, consumer banking has failed to keep up with the market's changing needs. Our aim with our mobile banking account is to make it easier for everyone and help customers attain their financial goals."

The company, which leads the industry in lifestyle-branded, mobile banking cards, plans to introduce additional financial services later this year. CARD.com offers custom branded cards with a mobile app and text alerts for customers who prefer banking on their phones. Plus, CARD.com customers can get their paychecks fast with Early Direct Deposit. The company's current popular offerings include cards that support personalized images relevant to a customer's interests, most notably the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), consumer brands, TV shows, rock bands, artists and designers.

About CARD Corporation

CARD Corporation is a leader in U.S. challenger banking and lifestyle-branded mobile banking cards. The company expertly crafts financial products that speak to the passions of customers while providing a banking solution that fits seamlessly into today's mobile lifestyles. CARD.com offers 8,000 personalized card designs including Tom Brady, Carson Wentz, Aaron Rodgers, Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo, Patrick Mahomes, and over a hundred other players from the NFLPA, as well as brands like Sesame Street, Betty Boop, Star Trek, Care Bears, National Autism Association, and more.

The CARD.com Prepaid Visa Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank and Central Bank of Kansas City; Members FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

CARD.com Prepaid Mastercard is issued by The Bancorp Bank and Central Bank of Kansas City; Members FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated.

For more information visit www.card.com .

SOURCE CARD Corporation

Related Links

http://www.card.com

