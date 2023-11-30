Cardale Jones To Meet Fans at Northern Tool + Equipment Sharonville Store Grand Opening

The new location is Northern Tool + Equipment's first location in Ohio

SHARONVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is celebrating the opening of its first store in Ohio with a grand opening celebration on December 9. Ohio State football star Cardale Jones will be on hand for the event to sign autographs and take photos with fans. He will be at the location from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Located at 2275 Crowne Point Dr., the new retail location gives Ohio shoppers, from skilled DIYers to professionals, a new retail option. With the help of knowledgeable team members, Ohioans can find the right professional-grade tools and equipment to get the job done.

"Tools are what we do best, and we are excited to start serving people in Ohio," said Northern Tool + Equipment VP of Retail Steve Spears. "This new retail location also opens up new job opportunities in the community."

The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 135 stores across the country with a plan to continue to grow its presence nationwide.

