Cardamom® announces investment by Valspring Capital to support rapid growth

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardamom®, a minority-owned, technology-forward health IT professional services company specializing in data, analytics, AI, and applications, announced a minority investment from Valspring Capital. Cardamom will use this investment to expand its advisory and EHR-related services while boosting its momentum in providing industry-leading managed services.

Founded in 2021 by health IT leaders who have worked with hundreds of healthcare systems across the U.S., this marks Cardamom's second round of investment, following a 2024 joint investment from HealthX Ventures and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

"We're excited to add another incredible partner into Cardamom that brings a wealth of experience and resources to help us keep improving as we grow," said Cardamom CEO Vivek Swaminathan. "As healthcare organizations continue to face financial, operational, and clinical challenges, this investment amplifies our ability to bring meaningful results to our customers while continuing to cultivate our inclusive, award-winning culture."

With this investment, Valspring's co-founder and managing partner, Yumin Choi, will join Cardamom's board of directors. Choi has been a healthcare investor for nearly 20 years and was previously a Partner at Bain Capital Ventures before starting Valspring. Having worked with many comparable healthcare organizations, he and the rest of the Valspring team are a great cultural fit and are fully devoted to Cardamom's dual mission.

"We are so excited for the opportunity to work with Cardamom. Their innovative approach to professional services and focus on long-term partnerships and tangible outcomes for customers is something we don't see a lot of in the industry," said Choi. "I've known Vivek for nearly 15 years and believe in him, the team, and their mission — we are uniquely positioned to build on that mutual trust and respect to help Cardamom flourish without eroding what makes them so special."

"We're proud to continue our partnership with the amazing team at Cardamom and thrilled to welcome Valspring to build on its strong momentum," said HealthX Managing Partner Mark Bakken. "With a proven track record and phenomenal AI, advisory, and managed services offerings that help organizations do more at a lower cost, this is a fantastic time to join the Cardamom family."

About Cardamom

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Cardamom is a minority-owned, technology-forward health IT professional services company serving healthcare providers, payers, and health IT organizations. With a team-based, AI- and automation-first approach focused on committed outcomes, Cardamom helps customers more effectively use data, analytics, AI, and applications to improve care quality, reduce costs, and enhance patient and provider experiences. Cardamom is also committed to growing industry talent by hiring high-potential team members without prior health IT experience and providing comprehensive training and mentorship to deliver industry-leading results. For more about Cardamom, visit https://cardamom.health.

About Valspring Capital

Established in 2022, Valspring is a Boston-based growth equity firm founded by the former healthcare investment team of Bain Capital Ventures. With deep sector expertise and a proven track record, Valspring invests in growth-stage companies in the healthcare industry, focusing on the information technology, technology-enabled services and services sectors. Valspring is purpose-built to support scaling the best teams and solutions to achieve outsized impact and accelerate commercial adoption. For more information, please visit www.valspring.com.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Cardamom