Cardamom Market to grow by USD 185.83 million between 2022 to 2027, Growing awareness about the health benefits of cardamom is notably driving the cardamom market. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cardamom market size is expected to grow by USD 185.83 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period. Growing awareness about the health benefits of cardamom is notably driving the cardamom market. However, factors such as Fluctuation in the prices of cardamom may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Ingredients, Powder, and Liquid extract), Application (Food and beverages, Medical usage, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The ingredients segment will be significant during the forecast period. Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Sri Lanka are major users of flavoring in cold drinks like tea or coffee. The spice is used as a major ingredient by the vendors offering hot beverages, e.g. tea products and a mixture of Masalas like garam masala, as it provides medicinal benefits on consumption. Furthermore, factors like growing awareness about the health benefits of cardamom and the increasing use of cardamom as an essential ingredient in baked goods. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Based on geographic segmentation, 38% of the market's growth originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the ingredients segment led the growth under the product segment. The rich aroma of cardamom in baked goods increases its demand as an essential ingredient. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the cardamom market size.

Company Insights

The cardamom market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Als Spices, AR RAHMAN SPICES, Biofoods Pvt. Ltd., Cardex SA, Del Tropico SA, E Silk Route Ventures Pvt. Ltd., EVEREST Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Greenfield Bio Plantations Pvt. Ltd., Imexa Inc., Kautilya Commodities, KLG Spice, MAS Enterprises Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., Organic Spices Inc., Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd., ROYAL SPICES, South Indian Green Cardamom Co. Ltd., Sujep wachstum Enterprises, Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd., Woodland Foods Ltd.

Related Reports:

The spices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.97% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,607.46 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (powder, whole, and crushed/chopped), end-user (household, food services, and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing awareness of the medical benefits of spices is notably driving the market growth.

The spices and seasonings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,957.05 million. This seasonings spices market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (retail, food service, and industrial), product (salt and salt substitutes, pepper, dried herbs, and individual spices), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing awareness of the medical benefits of spices is notably driving the market growth.

