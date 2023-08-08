Cardamom Oil Market Analysis Report 2023: A Global $1.31 Billion Market by 2032 - Growing Use in Medical and Flavoring Sectors

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Aug, 2023, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardamom Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardamom oil market is set to achieve a remarkable milestone, with an expected size of USD 1,311.39 million by 2032

The growing prevalence of various health conditions such as depression, nerve diseases, respiratory issues, blood sugar, blood pressure, metabolism, sleep disorders, digestive problems, and lifestyle diseases has fueled the demand for cardamom oil due to its numerous benefits.

This surge in demand is propelling the market's growth. Cardamom oil is widely recommended in the pharmaceutical industry for treating digestive issues, offering relief from pain and reducing intestinal gas production. Its calming effect on the spasmodic colon has proven effective in easing muscle aches and lowering the pain threshold.

Furthermore, the oil's historical use as a cephalic remedy for depression and nerve fatigue has gained attention. With approximately 3.8% of the global population affected by depression, and around 280 million people suffering from it, cardamom oil is increasingly utilized in depression treatment as part of nervous system therapies.

Additionally, the oil's benefits for respiratory conditions, such as chronic bronchitis or emphysema (COPD), have contributed to its growing adoption in treating respiratory diseases.

As COPD remains one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, the demand for cardamom oil's health benefits across various diseases is a significant driving factor for the market's growth.

Cardamom Oil Market Report Highlights

  • The amomum cardamon oil segment is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. True cardamom or green cardamom are other names for the Elettaria species. Amomum cardamom is frequently used during cooking and is referred to as Kravan or black cardamom.
  • Cosmetics and personal care are expected to account for the maximum revenue share owing to increased health consciousness and significant demand from the beauty and healthcare sectors.
  • North America is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the projected period as a result of the product's rising regional demand. This oil is used to make some sausage products in North America and Europe, as well as curry powder.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Using cardamom in personal care units and in the medicines sector
  • Rising demand for natural flavoring agents

Restraints and Challenges

  • High cost

Market Analysis Tools

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • PESTLE Analysis
  • Cardamom Oil Industry Trends
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Aromaaz International
  • doTERRA International
  • Edens Garden CO. Ltd.
  • Floracopeia Inc.
  • Florihana Distillerie
  • Greenleaf Extractions Pvt. Ltd.
  • IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co. Inc.
  • Naissance Trading & Innovation Co Ltd.
  • Natures Natural India Company Ltd.
  • NOW Health Group Inc. LLC
  • Piping Rock Health Products Llc S.A.nxi Guanjie Technology Co. Ltd
  • Shiv Sales Corporation
  • Sydney Essential Oil Ltd.
  • Young Living Essential Oils

Scope of the Report

Cardamom Oil, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Amomum Cardamom Oil
  • Elettaria Cardamom Oil

Cardamom Oil, Application Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Antispasmodic
  • Antiseptic And Antimicrobial
  • Stimulant
  • And Diuretic

Cardamom Oil, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Online Channel
  • Offline Channel

Cardamom Oil, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Food and Beverage
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Cosmetics and Personal Care
  • Others

Cardamom Oil, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkwvjk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Dental Infection Control Products Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030 - Dentistry 4.0 Technologies to Revolutionize the Dental Products Industry

India $5.4 Bn Nutraceuticals Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2022-2023 & 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.