Cardamom Oil Market Analysis Report 2023: A Global $1.31 Billion Market by 2032 - Growing Use in Medical and Flavoring Sectors

The "Cardamom Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardamom oil market is set to achieve a remarkable milestone, with an expected size of USD 1,311.39 million by 2032

The growing prevalence of various health conditions such as depression, nerve diseases, respiratory issues, blood sugar, blood pressure, metabolism, sleep disorders, digestive problems, and lifestyle diseases has fueled the demand for cardamom oil due to its numerous benefits.

This surge in demand is propelling the market's growth. Cardamom oil is widely recommended in the pharmaceutical industry for treating digestive issues, offering relief from pain and reducing intestinal gas production. Its calming effect on the spasmodic colon has proven effective in easing muscle aches and lowering the pain threshold.

Furthermore, the oil's historical use as a cephalic remedy for depression and nerve fatigue has gained attention. With approximately 3.8% of the global population affected by depression, and around 280 million people suffering from it, cardamom oil is increasingly utilized in depression treatment as part of nervous system therapies.

Additionally, the oil's benefits for respiratory conditions, such as chronic bronchitis or emphysema (COPD), have contributed to its growing adoption in treating respiratory diseases.

As COPD remains one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, the demand for cardamom oil's health benefits across various diseases is a significant driving factor for the market's growth.



Cardamom Oil Market Report Highlights

The amomum cardamon oil segment is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. True cardamom or green cardamom are other names for the Elettaria species. Amomum cardamom is frequently used during cooking and is referred to as Kravan or black cardamom.

Cosmetics and personal care are expected to account for the maximum revenue share owing to increased health consciousness and significant demand from the beauty and healthcare sectors.

North America is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the projected period as a result of the product's rising regional demand. This oil is used to make some sausage products in North America and Europe , as well as curry powder.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Using cardamom in personal care units and in the medicines sector

Rising demand for natural flavoring agents

Restraints and Challenges

High cost

Market Analysis Tools

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Cardamom Oil Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Scope of the Report

Cardamom Oil, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Amomum Cardamom Oil

Elettaria Cardamom Oil

Cardamom Oil, Application Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Antispasmodic

Antiseptic And Antimicrobial

Stimulant

And Diuretic

Cardamom Oil, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Cardamom Oil, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

Cardamom Oil, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

