Cardano Summit 2023: Cardano Spot Reports Live from Dubai

EMURGO

27 Oct, 2023

Cardano's First-Ever Social Media application features on-the-ground reporting from the Cardano Summit 2023 for enthusiasts and the overall Web3 community.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EMURGO Group Pte. Ltd. ("EMURGO") — Cardano Spot, the emerging Web3 social media platform dedicated to the Cardano community, has announced its live on-the-scene reporting of the Cardano Summit 2023 in Dubai. It is one of the largest blockchain events to take place from November 2nd through November 4th, 2023. Cardano Spot will bring exclusive one-on-one interviews, insights, and vox pops on the latest initiatives directly to Cardano enthusiasts globally. Through its live coverage of the Cardano Summit 2023, Cardano Spot aims to bring the excitement of the event to the community.

Cardano Spot Community Manager, Miguel Avila, will be on the ground in Dubai, anchoring live interviews with Cardano native projects and prominent community members. This unique opportunity will allow viewers to gain first-hand knowledge about the latest developments within the Cardano ecosystem, straight from experts and builders shaping its future.

For Cardano community members who are unable to attend the summit in person, Cardano Spot has ensured they won't miss out on the action in the room.

Through the Cardano Spot application (iOS & Android), users can experience the summit virtually, immersing themselves in the biggest Cardano event of the year. The coverage will include engaging discussions, exclusive interviews, and on-the-scenes glimpses of the summit's ambiance.

Furthermore, Cardano Spot encourages active participation from its global community. Viewers can interact with the event by posting questions and sharing their thoughts via comments, fostering a sense of inclusivity and collaboration among Cardano enthusiasts.

Cardano Spot focuses on community-driven initiatives within the blockchain space. Developed with the Cardano community at its core, Cardano Spot serves as a hub for enthusiasts, providing them with the latest updates from the ecosystem, market insights, and valuable connections within the community. By offering on-the-scene coverage of the Cardano Summit 2023, Cardano Spot continues its mission to empower, educate, and unite Cardano supporters globally.

To experience all of the on-the-ground action of the Cardano Summit 2023 from the comfort of your home, download the Cardano Spot application and tune in on November 3rd and 4th, 2023. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the future of Cardano. If you are planning to attend the Cardano Summit in Dubai, get your tickets here.

About Cardano Spot
Cardano Spot is an emerging Web3 social media platform dedicated to the Cardano community. With a focus on empowering, educating, and uniting Cardano enthusiasts worldwide, Cardano Spot provides the latest updates from the ecosystem, market insights, and valuable connections within the community.

For more information, please visit https://cardanospot.io/.

For more information
Sebastian Zilliacus
Managing Director
[email protected]
+65 6978 5823

SOURCE EMURGO

