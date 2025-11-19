CarData, Inc. Acquires DiamondLot in Strategic Southern California Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CarData, Inc., a national leader in vehicle inventory photography and dealership merchandising solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of DiamondLot, a well-respected Southern California-based automotive services provider, from founder and industry veteran Rick Wolverton.

This strategic acquisition further strengthens CarData's operational footprint in the Southern California market and marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to deliver best-in-class photo, video, and data merchandising services to franchise dealerships across the United States.

Founded over two decades ago, DiamondLot has built a reputation for excellence, reliability, and deep dealer relationships under Mr. Wolverton's leadership. With a legacy of high-touch service and local market knowledge, DiamondLot has long been a trusted partner to dozens of major automotive brands.

"We're honored to carry forward the legacy Rick and his team have built," said Wayne Balroop, who led the acquisition on behalf of CarData, Inc. "This is a natural fit. DiamondLot shares our service-first mindset, and their established market presence will integrate seamlessly with CarData's national infrastructure and technology."

Mr. Wolverton added, "After 20+ years of building DiamondLot, I wanted to ensure our customers and team were placed in trusted hands. CarData brings the resources, scale, and values needed to take this business to the next level while keeping service quality high."

CarData will retain select team members from the DiamondLot organization and continue serving all existing dealer clients without disruption.

Media Contact:

Media Relations

3602 US-13, Goldsboro, NC 27534

(888) 454-6957

www.cardata.us

SOURCE CarData