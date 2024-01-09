CarData Inc. Expands Its Capabilities and Reach with the Acquisition of Dealer Visual

News provided by

CarData

09 Jan, 2024, 13:26 ET

CarData Inc. continues to experience exponential growth and is expanding its service area with the acquisition of Ohio-based Dealer Visual, a well-known automotive photography firm.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CarData Inc., a leading automotive advertising solutions provider, has announced it will acquire Cincinnati, Ohio-based Dealer Visual. The acquisition allows CarData Inc. to further expand its reach and service offerings throughout the Midwest while bringing audience-aligned solutions and seasoned expert team members to the table.

"We're happy to welcome Dealer Visual into the CarData family," explained Wayne Balroop, General Operations Manager for CarData Inc. "The team's experience and expertise will allow us to continue offering outstanding solutions to auto dealerships' pressing challenges in terms of reaching and engaging their audience in new, meaningful ways."

Since its founding in Florida in 2015, CarData Inc. has built a reputation for delivering cutting-edge photography and videography services designed to help auto dealers stand out to their customers. The company offers a broad range of solutions, including high-definition vehicle photography, vehicle videos, custom window labels and buying guides, and their signature Spin360. Spin360 is a video-based service that delivers in-depth car videos that explore the most important features and details of a particular model to excite and engage potential buyers.

CarData Inc.'s services go beyond mere merchandising. Each solution is designed to maximize visual and emotional impact on potential buyers. Creating that connection helps ensure maximum success and traction, encouraging potential buyers to reach out for more information, to schedule test drives, or to visit dealership showrooms in person.

Dealer Visual's team has deep experience with similar offerings. The company provides virtual vehicle and showroom transformations, live video, professional automotive photography, and custom classified listing creations. As part of the CarData Inc. family, Dealer Visual will continue to deliver crucial solutions to help automotive dealers reach their target audience, engage them with high-definition, custom photos and videos, and drive traffic to both physical and virtual showrooms. Those same capabilities made Dealer Visual a perfect match for CarData's growing family.

"The goal of our new relationship with Dealer Visual is simple: to provide dealerships throughout the Midwest with outstanding service and the solutions necessary to create meaningful, measurable success," Mr. Balroop explained.

To learn more about CarData Inc. and the company's capabilities, visit https://www.cardata.us.

About CarData Inc.: CarData Inc. is a leading automotive photography, videography, and marketing company dedicated to revolutionizing the automotive landscape through cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to real-world challenges. From professional digital photographs to full-motion vehicle videos and video syndication, 360-degree walkarounds, CarData's mission is to deliver superior results and meaningful Partnerships.

Contact: Wayne R. Balroop

Name: CarData Inc.

Phone: 443-413-5400

Web Address: https://www.cardata.us

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CarData

