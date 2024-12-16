CARD.COM CORPORATION ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH VISA FOR VISA DIRECT CROSS-BORDER PAYMENTS

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Card Corporation [CARD.com], a leading privately-owned financial services technology company specializing in mobile banking and card payments, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Visa to introduce Visa Direct Cross-Border payments. This agreement brings expanded access to global, fast, and secure payment options for CARD.com's customers, aligning with its mission to deliver innovative financial solutions for its B2C and B2B White Label customers.

Card.com through Visa Direct will expand its financial services on a global scale, offering fast, convenient, and secure international payment options.

Through this collaboration, CARD.com users will be able to take advantage of Visa Direct's expansive reach in over 180 Enabled Countries and Territories for card-based payments, 90+ countries for account transfers, and 50+ countries for wallet transactions. Visa Direct provides users with a simple and more efficient way to transfer money internationally.

Paul Neustaedter, CEO of CARD.com, expressed excitement about the partnership:

"We are thrilled to work with Visa and bring the benefits of Visa Direct Cross-Border to our customers. This collaboration allows us to expand our financial services on a global scale, offering fast, convenient, and secure international payment options to meet the needs of our growing user base."

Visa Direct's extensive global infrastructure and real-time payment capabilities ensure that CARD.com customers will enjoy fast remittances, secure transfers, and enhanced control over their cross-border transactions. The collaboration will further position CARD.com as a leader in the mobile banking and payment space, catering to a diverse and global customer base.

Yanilsa Gonzalez-Ore, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Visa Direct, highlighted the value of the collaboration:

"Visa Direct is transforming how people move money around the world, and we are excited to partner with Card.com to deliver an improved cross-border payment experience. Together, we're helping connect people globally with a reliable, fast, and secure way to send and receive money."

As digital banking continues to evolve, the integration of Visa Direct with CARD.com's services will provide customers with increased flexibility and access to a world of seamless cross-border transactions.

For more information about CARD.com and its services, visit www.CARD.com or [email protected].

About CARD.com:

CARD.com is a privately-owned financial services technology company that specializes in mobile banking and card payments. Focused on providing accessible and innovative financial solutions, CARD.com empowers its customers to manage their finances with convenience and security.

About Visa Direct:

Visa Direct is a global real-time payments platform that enables money transfers to cards, accounts, and wallets in over 180 Enabled Countries and Territories for cards, 90+ countries for accounts, and 50+ countries for wallets, offering speed, convenience, and security across the globe.

Media Contact:

Vince Mota

SVP Global Payments

Card Corporation

[email protected]

SOURCE CARD.com