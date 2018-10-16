Cardel Homes Announces Grand Opening Of Sandhill Ridge In Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardel Homes will host a free grand opening event to debut their newest community, Sandhill Ridge, on Saturday, October 20th and Sunday, October 21st from 10AM to 6PM.

The builder will debut five new home designs and attendees can tour the elegantly appointed model homes. On Saturday from 12PM to 3PM, guests can enjoy many fun activities for the family, great food, and refreshments.

Homes within Sandhill Ridge start from the high $200,000s. The Cardel Homes Design Center allows buyers to choose from a wide range of flooring, cabinets, lighting, appliances and other interior finishes to fit their taste and budget.

Sandhill Ridge is located at 11409 Tanner Ridge Place, off of Boyette Rd., across from the award-winning neighborhood, FishHawk Ranch.

From I75 North, take exit 250 to the right, heading east. Follow five miles to Boyette Rd and turn right. The community is 1.5 miles ahead.

About Cardel Homes

Cardel Homes has been building for over 45 years and is still setting new benchmarks as they deliver what modern families want: well thought-out floor plans, features that make life easier and great value in a great home. An international builder with operations in Calgary, Ottawa, Denver and Tampa, Cardel Homes is highly selective in the communities they build in, choosing vibrant neighborhoods that offer a mix of conveniences. Every Cardel home is built to look better, last longer and most importantly, built for real life. For more information on Cardel Homes, our process or our communities, please visit www.cardelhomes.com and on Facebook .

