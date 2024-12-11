CardFlight Announces New SwipeSimple Feature Enabling Faster Checkout with Saved Cards-on-File

Popular Customers Feature Now Available on SwipeSimple Mobile App

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CardFlight , a leading SaaS payment technology company, today announced a significant enhancement to its SwipeSimple Mobile App: the ability for merchants to access the popular Customers feature directly within the app. This new functionality allows merchants to seamlessly manage saved customer data and charge a saved card-on-file for faster, more efficient checkouts—all from their mobile devices.

CardFlight, a leading SaaS payment technology company, today announced a significant enhancement to its SwipeSimple Mobile App: the ability for merchants to access the popular Customers feature directly within the app. As shown here, the new feature is simple to use within the app. The introduction of the Customers feature to the SwipeSimple Mobile App reflects CardFlight’s commitment to empowering businesses with tools that enhance convenience and drive greater efficiency.

SwipeSimple, CardFlight's flagship product, has become a gold standard for payment solutions for more than 125,000 small businesses across the U.S. The introduction of the Customers feature to the SwipeSimple Mobile App reflects CardFlight's commitment to empowering businesses with tools that enhance convenience and drive greater efficiency. With the latest release, customer data is synced across the cloud-based SwipeSimple platform, ensuring merchants can access and manage saved information either via the merchant dashboard or the mobile app.

Simplifying Payments for Merchants on the Move

The integration of the Customers feature within the mobile app is a game-changer for businesses that operate outside of traditional retail settings, such as home service providers like plumbers and home repair professionals. Merchants can now quickly and securely complete transactions for repeat customers by charging a saved card-on-file directly from their mobile devices. This not only streamlines the checkout process but also enhances the customer experiences by reducing wait times and eliminating the need to repeatedly enter payment details.

"We continually evaluate ways to deliver added value through SwipeSimple to benefit both merchants and our partners," said Robert Newton, Head of Product at CardFlight. "Expanding the Customers feature to the SwipeSimple Mobile App was a natural next step based on strong merchant demand. When small businesses can charge customers with their cards on file, they open new opportunities for sales and revenue generation. Additionally, merchants using SwipeSimple's full suite of features see increased payment volume and greater loyalty to their payment providers."

Driving Innovation in Payment Technology

This enhancement is the latest in a series of enhancements made to SwipeSimple this year, demonstrating CardFlight's commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of small businesses. Recent additions include features like the ability to send and create invoices directly from the mobile app and support for adding multiple items to digital payment links.

How to Access the New Feature

The Customers feature is now available to merchants who update their SwipeSimple Mobile App to V7.10. Once updated, merchants will see the "Customers" option in the left menu of the mobile app, enabling them to leverage saved customer information for fast and secure transactions.

Partners and merchants can learn more about the new feature at https://www.cardflight.com/newsroom/new-swipesimple-feature-saved-cards-on-file .

About CardFlight

CardFlight is an innovative SaaS payment technology company that today serves more than 125,000 small businesses across the United States. The company is committed to providing innovative and dependable payment solutions that anticipate the evolving needs and challenges of small business owners. Within the complex payment landscape, CardFlight products are renowned for their simplicity, practicality, and reliability.

SwipeSimple , the company's flagship product, is a software solution that enables small businesses to save time and money running their business, as well as accept payments seamlessly via phone, tablet, payment terminal, or computer. With SwipeSimple, small businesses can easily take payments in the ways their customers want to pay. SwipeSimple is sold through several channels, including a partner network comprising financial institutions, merchant service providers, and independent sales organizations, as well as directly to merchants via SwipeSimple Connect.

