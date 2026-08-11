Strategic Executive Appointments Accelerate Growth for Leading SaaS Payment Technology Company Serving More Than 125,000 Small Businesses Nationwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CardFlight, Inc., a leading SaaS payment technology company and the creator of SwipeSimple, today announced two senior executive appointments that signal the company's continued commitment to aggressive growth and technological innovation.

Siner brings more than 28 years of payments industry leadership to CardFlight. He most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at PAYARC, where he significantly grew the company's partner network, ISOs, and ISVs and led the organization through rapid growth. Davis spent the past five years leading engineering at Tilled, a PayFac-as-a-Service platform, and before that held engineering leadership roles at Shipt during a period of rapid growth that ended with Shipt's $550 million acquisition by Target.

CardFlight Appoints Dustin Siner as Inaugural Chief Revenue Officer and Names Bryan Davis Chief Technology Officer Post this

The appointments come at a pivotal moment for CardFlight. Since receiving a significant growth investment from WestView Capital Partners in 2024, the company has accelerated its product roadmap, launched the SwipeSimple App Marketplace, and continued to expand its partner network to more than 200 resellers. Ten of the top 25 merchant acquirers in the United States now recommend SwipeSimple as a preferred small business payment solution.

"CardFlight is entering a new phase of growth, and these appointments reflect the scale of our ambition," said Derek Webster, Founder and CEO of CardFlight. "Dustin is one of the most respected revenue leaders in payments, and Bryan brings experience scaling payments technology and a strong track record of integrating AI into engineering teams' work. Together, they bring the strategic vision and operational depth that will drive CardFlight forward as we expand our platform and deepen our impact on the small businesses we serve."

Dustin Siner — Chief Revenue Officer

As CardFlight's first-ever Chief Revenue Officer, Siner will lead sales strategy, marketing, revenue operations, and go-to-market execution. His immediate priorities include expanding CardFlight's reseller partner network and giving existing partners more support and resources to grow their SwipeSimple business. His appointment represents a strategic investment in scaling CardFlight's commercial engine.

Siner brings more than 28 years of leadership experience in the payments and financial technology industry. He joins CardFlight from PAYARC, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer and played an instrumental role in the company's rapid growth, including being named the 2025 ISO of the Year by the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA). Under his leadership, PAYARC built a nationwide network of independent agents, ISOs, and ISVs that generated the vast majority of the company's revenue.

Prior to PAYARC, Siner served as Chief Revenue Officer at Agile Financial Systems, where he led all sales channels and oversaw company operations during a period of significant expansion. He previously held the position of Senior Vice President of Sales at TSYS, a Global Payments company and one of the world's largest payment processors, where he spent nearly a decade building and managing partnerships across the ISO, agent, payment facilitator, and referral partner channels. Earlier in his career, Siner held other executive and senior leadership positions while steadily building a reputation as a trusted and results-driven leader in the merchant acquiring space.

"CardFlight has built something exceptional, a product that merchants love, a channel that partners trust, and a team that executes at an elite level," said Siner. "I am honored to join at this stage of the company's growth and excited to help expand the reach of SwipeSimple to even more small businesses and partners across the country."

Siner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Bryan Davis — Chief Technology Officer

Davis joins CardFlight as Chief Technology Officer and will lead technology strategy, software development, platform architecture, and engineering operations.

Davis spent the past five years leading engineering at Tilled, a PayFac-as-a-Service platform that enables software companies to embed and monetize payments. Before Tilled, he spent five years in engineering leadership at Shipt, the same-day delivery company that grew rapidly before its $550 million acquisition by Target in 2017. His career spans both payment technology and high-growth operations, giving him direct experience with the kind of scale and complexity CardFlight is building toward.

"I am excited to join CardFlight and help lead the company through its next phase of growth," said Davis. "SwipeSimple has a strong foundation, and I look forward to building on it."

About SwipeSimple by CardFlight, Inc.

‍SwipeSimple, by CardFlight, Inc., is the practical payments platform built for how businesses work in the real world. Trusted by more than 125,000+ merchants, SwipeSimple keeps business moving from the field to the front desk to the back office with easy tools for CRM, invoicing and subscriptions, saved cards, deposits and installments, recurring payments, payment links, and plain-English reporting. SwipeSimple enables businesses to accept payments anywhere on phone, tablet, computer, or compatible terminals, helping them grow and focus on what they do best — serving their customers.

SOURCE CardFlight, Inc.