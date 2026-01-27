CardFlight Appoints Adam Bloomston to Board of Directors

Payments entrepreneur and operator brings go-to-market leadership and industry expertise

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CardFlight today announced that Adam Bloomston has joined its Board of Directors.

Bloomston was the co-founder of Payscape, helping to build the business through its acquisition by Parthenon Capital, where Payscape's business was a foundational pillar in growing Payroc. Today, Payroc ranks among the top merchant acquirers in North America, processing more than $120 billion in payment volume annually for over 185,000 customers. He brings deep experience scaling payments organizations, with strengths across marketing, sales execution, and payments industry strategy.

"Adam has a rare blend of payments expertise, operational pragmatism and proven go-to-market leadership," said Derek Webster, Founder and CEO of CardFlight. "His experience building and scaling payments platforms will be invaluable as we continue expanding CardFlight and the SwipeSimple ecosystem."

"I am excited to join CardFlight's board and support the team as they continue to deliver practical, high-impact payments solutions for SMBs," said Bloomston. "CardFlight has built a strong platform and a great team. I look forward to contributing to the next phase of growth."

"We're grateful to have Adam's leadership experience and perspective on the Board of Directors, as CardFlight continues to scale the number and breadth of small business customers it serves," said Kevin Twomey, Partner at WestView Capital Partners. CardFlight received a growth investment from WestView in October 2024.

Bloomston also serves on the board of Payroc.

About CardFlight, Inc.

CardFlight, Inc. is the maker of SwipeSimple, a practical payments platform built for how businesses work in the real world. Trusted by more than 125,000+ merchants, SwipeSimple keeps business moving from the field to the front desk to the back office with easy tools for CRM, invoicing and subscriptions, saved cards, installments, recurring payments, payment links, and plain-English reporting. SwipeSimple enables businesses to accept payments anywhere on phone, tablet, computer, or compatible terminals, helping them grow and focus on what they do best–serving their customers.





SOURCE CardFlight, Inc.