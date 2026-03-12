CardFlight Announces New SwipeSimple App Marketplace

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CardFlight, the company behind SwipeSimple, today announced the SwipeSimple App Marketplace, a new curated offering of applications merchants can add to SwipeSimple that help them grow and run their businesses. The Marketplace debuts with three apps available to SwipeSimple merchants: QuickBooks Online Sync, Appointments, and Text Loyalty & Reviews.

SwipeSimple App Marketplace

"The SwipeSimple App Marketplace makes it easier for merchants to discover and activate the tools they need to run their business," said Derek Webster, CEO of CardFlight. "The SwipeSimple App Marketplace makes it simple to integrate the leading accounting tool, adopt scheduling, and messaging from one place."

Apps Available at launch in the marketplace

QuickBooks Online Sync: an on-demand sync pushing transactions from SwipeSimple to QuickBooks Online

Appointments: merchant-branded booking website, scheduling widget, confirmations, and calendar integration

Text Loyalty & Reviews: loyalty and reviews automation delivered through SMS/MMS messaging

The App Marketplace serves both new and existing SwipeSimple merchants. With clear pricing, transparent app pages, and SwipeSimple's trusted support, merchants can add apps at any time. The streamlined sign-up flow means resellers can refer interested merchants during boarding, and CardFlight handles the rest.

"Marketplace apps give merchants practical ways to win more jobs, keep customers engaged, and manage more of their business in SwipeSimple," said Robert Newton, VP of Product at CardFlight. "We will continue to add apps and deepen integrations over the coming quarters."

Availability

Information on the SwipeSimple App Marketplace is available at swipesimple.com/app-marketplace. QuickBooks Online Sync, Appointments, and Text Loyalty & Reviews will be available on March 16th to SwipeSimple merchants associated with participating resellers. Resellers can learn more and submit referrals from the same page. Merchant availability is limited to participating resellers only.

About SwipeSimple by CardFlight, Inc.

SwipeSimple, by CardFlight, Inc., is the practical payments platform built for how businesses work in the real world. Trusted by more than 125,000+ merchants, SwipeSimple keeps business moving from the field to the front desk to the back office with easy tools for CRM, invoicing and subscriptions, saved cards, deposits and installments, recurring payments, payment links, and plain-English reporting. SwipeSimple enables businesses to accept payments anywhere on phone, tablet, computer, or compatible terminals, helping them grow and focus on what they do best–serving their customers.

