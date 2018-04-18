CardFool.com: The Best Cards for the Best Moms on Mother's Day

Revolutionizing the way users create, send and receive greeting cards, CardFool strives to make celebrating Mom even more memorable this year: by choosing from a collection of the sweetest Mother's Day premium printed cards available on the Web.

"Every year, Mother's Day gets bigger and bigger," says Tim McCabe, Creative Director for CardFool.com, "which is why we want to make it easy for people to navigate celebrating their mother in a personal way. We have cards for Mom, Grandma, wife, even aunts and friends," McCabe says. "And it's a very simple process to create, personalize and send."

Whether Mom lives far away or close by, CardFool makes it easy to create, send and deliver a meaningful gift, something that can sit on the mantel or hang on the fridge for a long time to come. It's easy to add your own photo and personalize your own message. CardFool will even offer free First-Class postage when they mail your card for you!

All cards are printed on premium cardstock where you can add your own image and personalize your own message to Mom.

"CardFool understands how special Mom is and wants to help celebrate the work she does every day," McCabe explains. "Flowers are great but giving Mom something that will last forever is incredibly meaningful – a special message to save."

CardFool.com has the perfect card to match any personality. All of CardFool's cards can be personalized and sent directly to the recipient or to the buyer with a blank envelope included.

"We offer the best cards to our customers," McCabe says. "And we also offer the best cards for Mother's Day and every day."

CardFool.com offers unique, funny, one-of-a-kind custom printed cards and Ecards. You will never miss a birthday again. CardFool.com is your one-stop-shop for any greeting need. It's easy and quick to personalize birthday cards, holiday cards, political cards or thank you cards. Whether you're shopping online or using the app, creating the card of your dreams is not out of reach. CardFool.com offers free postage and guarantees Ecards are sent and delivered the same day. CardFool.com is easy to use, customizable and has the fastest delivery to you or your recipient. Check it out now at CardFool.com.

Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @CardFool

Contact jill@cardfool.com for media inquiries.

