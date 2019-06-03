Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Mustard, Lil Baby, Yung Miami, Lucky Daye And Kiana Ledé Set To Perform At The "BET Awards" 2019

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today BET Networks announces the first group of performers for the 19th annual "BET Awards" including Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Mustard, Lil Baby, City Girls' Yung Miami, Lucky Daye and Kiana Ledé. Hosted by Regina Hall, the "BET Awards" 2019 will air LIVE on Sunday, June 23rd at 8 pm ET from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on BET.

Additionally, the network announced the first group of presenters who will take the stage including Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi, and Marsai Martin.

"The BET Awards stage has become synonymous with powerful and groundbreaking performances that are authentic and bold, celebrating the influence and power of black culture," said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming at BET. "We are thrilled to have been and continue to be the launch pad and home for some of today's most talented and inspiring voices, as BET continues to showcase the impact of established and up-and-coming artists, providing them a global stage to share their art and creativity."

As previously announced, Cardi B leads this year's nominations with a total of seven, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, two separate nods in both the Best Collaboration and Video of the Year categories, Album of the Year and the Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award. Drake follows with five nods for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Best Collaboration and the Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award. Other leading nominees include Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole who received four nominations each, with Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai each scoring three nominations.

The "BET AWARDS" 2019 will simulcast LIVE at 8 pm ET across seven Viacom networks in the U.S. including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo. Internationally, the show will simulcast for the first-time on BET Africa at 2 am CAT on June 24th, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 24th at 9:00 pm BST, South Korea on June 25th at 9 pm KST and in France on June 25th at 9 pm CEST. Internationally, BET will honor Best International Act in-show, along with the fan-voted category Best New International Act and BET International Global Good Award during the live red carpet pre-show.

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming at BET will serve as Executive Producer for the "BET Awards" 2019 along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

BET.com/betawards is the official site for the "BET Awards" and will have all the latest news and updates about this year's show.

Follow us @BET_PR AND @BETAWARDS

TO APPLY FOR MEDIA CREDENTIALS FOR THE 2019 "BET AWARDS" PLEASE VISIT

https://awards19.pvitl.com/registration/media_application

DEADLINE FOR CREDENTIALS REQUEST IS JUNE 10th

ABOUT BET NETWORKS

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for black entertainment, music, culture and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET's growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT "BET AWARDS"

The "BET Awards" is one of the most watched award shows on cable television according to the Nielsen Company. The "BET Awards" franchise remains as the #1 program in cable TV history among African-Americans, and it is BET's #1 telecast every year. It recognizes the triumphs and successes of artists, entertainers, and athletes in a variety of categories.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company founded by entertainment industry veteran Jesse Collins. For more than a decade, Collins has played an integral role in producing some of television's most memorable moments in music entertainment. Collins has produced groundbreaking and award-winning television programming, including "BET Awards," "Grammy Awards," "Soul Train Music Awards," "BET Honors," "UNCF an Evening of Stars," "ABFF Awards" and "BET Hip Hop Awards." Collins was an executive producer of the hit TV series "Real Husbands of Hollywood," starring Kevin Hart, and the critically acclaimed "The New Edition Story," a biopic on the boy band that aired as a three-part miniseries on BET in January 2017. He is also the executive producer of VH1 shows "Dear Mama" and "Hip Hop Squares" with Ice Cube. Most recently, JCE executive-produced "The Bobby Brown Story." The miniseries picked up where "The New Edition Story" miniseries left off and chronicled the talented but troubled singer's exit from the popular 80s boy band through his solo success. It debuted on BET in September 2018 and was the highest-rated non-tentpole program on the network since "The New Edition Story." Next for JCE is the second season of "American Soul" on BET and Netflix's upcoming series "Rhythm and Flow."

