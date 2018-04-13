CARDI B Gives KHLOE KARDASHIAN Advice About Her Cheating Man On Power 106 Los Angeles' #TheCruzShow

News provided by

Power 106

20:17 ET

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 105.9 KPWR-FM -- Hip Hop star, Cardi B, visited LA's Hip Hop morning show, #TheCruzShow, for an on-air takeover airing Friday, April 13th before heading to Coachella for weekend #1.  Cardi B discussed her pregnancy, getting advice from Madonna about performing at Coachella and she offered some woman to woman advice to Khloe Kardashian and her cheating man.

Watch the entire interview here!
https://youtu.be/N5lBjq6U0oE 
https://www.dropbox.com/s/0tp2m10854bvq3y/CARDI%20IG.mp4?dl=0

Cardi B Gives Khloe K Advice on her cheating man. Madonna gives Cardi B advice on performing at Coachella. Her night of babymaking and making new music.
Cardi B Gives Khloe K Advice on her cheating man. Madonna gives Cardi B advice on performing at Coachella. Her night of babymaking and making new music.

If you have any questions about press clearances to post interview footage or audio, please contact Dianna Jason at Djason@power106.com.

Power 106 and 93.5 KDAY are owned and operated by The Meruelo Group, a privately held, diversified management company founded in 1986 by US Latino business executive Alex Meruelo.  Meruelo Media is the largest minority owned Media Company in Southern California.

Contact:

Dianna Jason/Power 106

Marketing:

Djason@power106.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardi-b-gives-khloe-kardashian-advice-about-her-cheating-man-on-power-106-los-angeles-thecruzshow-300629898.html

SOURCE Power 106

Also from this source

Mar 29, 2018, 19:52 ET Powerhouse 2018

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

CARDI B Gives KHLOE KARDASHIAN Advice About Her Cheating Man On Power 106 Los Angeles' #TheCruzShow

News provided by

Power 106

20:17 ET