If you have any questions about press clearances to post interview footage or audio, please contact Dianna Jason at Djason@power106.com.

Power 106 and 93.5 KDAY are owned and operated by The Meruelo Group, a privately held, diversified management company founded in 1986 by US Latino business executive Alex Meruelo. Meruelo Media is the largest minority owned Media Company in Southern California.

Contact: Dianna Jason/Power 106 Marketing: Djason@power106.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardi-b-gives-khloe-kardashian-advice-about-her-cheating-man-on-power-106-los-angeles-thecruzshow-300629898.html

SOURCE Power 106