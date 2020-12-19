Cardi B Launches Cardi's Naughty List With Bellesa to Send Free Gifts & Sex Toys to Everyone

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardi B partners with Bellesa (BBoutique), the premier destination for all things female sexuality, to launch Cardi's Naughty List this holiday season.

The holidays are here (and 2020 has been a year). Cardi B and Bellesa are giving away free gifts all month long to everyone who signs up for Cardi's Naughty List. That means gift cards for vibrators, Bellesa Plus memberships, shopping sprees, stickers and more surprises.

Cardi B Launches Cardi's Naughty List

The rapper, who previously partnered with Bellesa to gift guests like Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion [Aurora and Dea] Bellesa vibrators at her October birthday party, took to Instagram on Friday afternoon: "Do you want to have a really spicy 2021? Not only a good one, but a spicy one? I got you," Cardi B told her 80M Instagram followers.

"I will be giving these [BuzzFeed AirVibe vibrators] away with Bellesa. All you've got to do is sign up for Cardi's Naughty List [at bboutique.co/naughtylist/cardi]."

With last month's release of the BuzzFeed AirVibe, Bellesa has had much to celebrate - and is excited to spread the good vibes along with some much-needed holiday cheer alongside Cardi B.

"2020 has been a chaotic year," said Bellesa CEO and Founder Michelle Shnaidman. "We can all use some relief! I hope that Cardi's Naughty List injects some positivity and helps to end this year on a lighter and happier note for everyone."

Limit to 1 sign up per person. This is the Naughty List, not the Greedy List!

Sign up at bboutique.co/naughtylist/cardi

