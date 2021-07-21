Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Markets, 2027

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CAD global market is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 to reach $4,813.5 million by 2027.

Cardiac Assist Devices based on product type are segmented into Ventricular assist device (VAD), Total Artificial Heart (TAH), and Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) among which VAD commanded the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Ventricular assist devices are sub-segmented into Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD), Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD), and Biventricular Assist Devices (Bi-VAD). Among these, LVAD commanded the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. CAD market based on pump type is segmented into Pulsatile Pump and Continuous Flow Pump, among which, continuous flow pump segment commanded the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

The continuous flow pump is further segmented into axial flow pump and centrifugal flow pump - the axial flow pump generated the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. CAD market based on implant type is segmented into Extracorporeal CAD, Intracorporeal CAD, and Percutaneous CAD. Among these, Percutaneous CAD generated the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

The CAD market based on patient type is segmented into Adult and Pediatric, among which, the adult market commanded the largest revenue in 2020. The CAD application market is classified as Bridge to Transplant (BTT), Bridge to destination (BTD), Bridge to Recovery (BTR), and Bridge to Candidacy (BTC) among which Bridge to recovery (BTR) commanded the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Heart Failure

3.3.1.2 Shortage of Heart Donors

3.3.1.3 Technological Advancements In CAD

3.3.1.4 Rising Geriatric Population

3.3.1.5 Vast Pipeline Products

3.3.1.6 Increase In Funding for CAD Research

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Adverse Events and Complication With the Implantations of CAD

3.3.2.2 Cost of the Devices

3.3.2.3 Lack of Skilled and Trained Professionals

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

3.3.2.5 Availability of Alternative Products

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 International Organization for Standardization

3.5 Reimbursement Scenario

3.5.1 Reimbursement Table

3.5.1.1 Ventricular Assist Device Reimbursement

3.5.1.2 CAD Physician Reimbursement

3.6 Funding Scenario

3.7 Upcoming Technology

3.8 Clinical Trial Data

3.9 Patent Trends

3.10 Technological Advancements

3.10.1 Introduction

3.10.2 Extra Aortic Balloon Pump

3.10.3 Non-Blood-Contacting CADs

3.10.4 Muscle Powered VADs

3.11 Porter's Five force Analysis

3.12 Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Device (PVAD) Market Penetration

3.13 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Market Penetration

3.14 Supply Chain Analysis

3.15 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.16 Cardiac Assist Devices Number of Units Sold by Region

3.17 Comparison of Cardiac Assist Devices



4 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD)

4.2.1 Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD)

4.2.2 Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD)

4.2.3 Bi-Ventricular Assist Devices (Bi-VAD)

4.3 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps (IABP)

4.4 Total Artificial Heart (TAH)



5 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Implant Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Extracorporeal Or Paracorporeal CAD

5.3 Intracorporeal CAD

5.4 Percutaneous CAD



6 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Pump Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pulsatile Flow Pump

6.3 Continuous Flow Pump

6.3.1 Centrifugal Flow Pump

6.3.2 Axial Flow Pump



7 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Patient Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pediatric CAD

7.3 Adult CAD



8 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 CAD Treatment Flow Chart

8.3 Bridge To Transplant (BTT)

8.4 Bridge To Destination therapy (BTD)

8.5 Bridge To Recovery (BTR)

8.6 Bridge To Candidacy (BTC)



9 Regional Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 The U.S.

9.2.2 Rest of North America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 U.K.

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Rest of Latin America

9.5.3 Middle East and Others



10 Company Developments

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Approvals

10.3 Agreements and Joint Ventures

10.4 Other Developments



11 Major Companies

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.2 Abiomed, Inc.

11.3 Berlin Heart GmbH

11.4 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Xenios AG)

11.5 Getinge Group (Maquet)

11.6 Livanova Plc

11.7 Medtronic, Plc

11.8 Syncardia Systems, Llc

11.9 Teleflex Incorporated

11.10 Zeon Corporation

Other Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Abiomed, Inc.

Balton Sp. z o.o

Berlin Heart GmbH

BiVACOR, Inc.

Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd

CardioBridge GmbH

Carmat SA ( France )

) Cleveland Heart , Inc.

, Inc. CorWave S.A.

Evaheart, Inc.

FineHeart SARL

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Xenios AG)

GPB Life Science Holdings LLC (Insightra Medical, Inc.)

Getinge AB (Maquet Holding)

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Livanova, PLC (Tandem Life)

Medtronic, PLC

MiTiHeart Corporation

OregonHeart

ReliantHeart, Inc.

Senko Medical Instrument Mfg. CO., LTD ( Japan )

) SynCardia Systems, LLC

Teleflex Incorporated

Windmill Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (WCS)

Zeon Corporation





