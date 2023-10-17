Cardiac Biomarkers Market is Set to Reach $26.43 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Widespread Multi-Biomarker Adoption - Arizton

News provided by

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

17 Oct, 2023, 13:50 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the cardiac biomarkers market is growing at a CAGR of 12.14% during 2022-2028. 

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3980 

Continue Reading
Cardiac Biomarkers Market Research Report by Arizton
Cardiac Biomarkers Market Research Report by Arizton

Cardiac biomarkers play a crucial role in cardiovascular medicine, aiding in the diagnosis, risk stratification, and management of patients with various heart-related conditions. Troponins, CK-MB, BNP, NT-proBNP, myoglobin, CRP, lipid profile, and D-dimer are among the most used cardiac biomarkers, providing specific insights into cardiac health and function. Integrating these biomarkers into clinical practice allows for early detection, appropriate risk assessment, and personalized treatment plans, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes and a better understanding of cardiovascular diseases. As research and technology advances, the repertoire of cardiac biomarkers may expand, enhancing our ability to diagnose and manage heart-related conditions with even greater precision. 

The Future of Cardiology: Multi-Biomarker Integration for Holistic Heart Health Assessment

The integration of multiple cardiac biomarkers represents a significant market trend in cardiology. Combining biomarkers that reflect different aspects of cardiovascular health can significantly improve diagnostic accuracy, risk assessment, and treatment management. The advances in biomarker discovery and analysis techniques have enabled it to identify panels of biomarkers with complementary roles.

In recent years, there has been a notable market trend in cardiology toward integrating multiple cardiac biomarkers for diagnosing and managing cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular diseases are multifaceted conditions with diverse underlying mechanisms. A single biomarker may not capture the complete picture or provide sufficient information for accurate diagnosis and risk assessment. Integration of multiple biomarkers allows for a more comprehensive evaluation of cardiovascular health.

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Report Scope 

Report Attributes 

Details 

Market Size (2028) 

USD 26.43 Billion 

Market Size (2022) 

USD 13.29 Billion 

CAGR (2022-2028) 

12.14 %

Base Year 

2022

Forecast Year 

2023-2028 

Market Segmentation 

Biomarkers Type, Application, End-user, and Geography 

Geographic Analysis 

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa 

Market Dynamics 

·  Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases 

·  Increasing Demand for Point-of-care Cardiac Diagnostics 

·  Advancements in Cardiac Biomarkers 

Market Segmentation Analysis 
 the global market for cardiac biomarkers can be categorized based on biomarker types, which include troponin, creatine kinase (CK-MB), myoglobin, and other biomarkers. Among these, the troponin segment held the largest market share in 2022. Troponins represent a significant advancement in diagnosing and managing cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). These proteins are highly specific in cardiac muscle cells and are released into the bloodstream in response to heart muscle damage. Troponin biomarkers play a pivotal role in the identification of cardiac conditions, the assessment of the severity of cardiac events, the guidance of treatment decisions, and the prediction of patient outcomes. Furthermore, high-sensitivity troponin assays further enhance the ability to detect cardiac issues early, even in the absence of clinical symptoms, by identifying trace amounts of troponin in the blood. 

The global market for cardiac biomarkers can be divided by end-user into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare facilities. Notably, hospitals claimed a substantial share of this end-user segment. Hospitals play a critical role as end-users of cardiac biomarkers, employing them across various facets of patient care associated with cardiovascular diseases. From the emergency department to inpatient care settings, cardiac biomarkers are paramount in diagnosing acute cardiovascular events, stratifying patient risk, and informing treatment decisions. These biomarkers' presence and accurate interpretation empower healthcare professionals to deliver timely interventions and enhance patient outcomes. By harnessing the capabilities of cardiac biomarkers, hospitals can continue to make significant advancements in enhancing the care and prognosis of patients with cardiovascular conditions. 

To Get the Benefit of Our Free Report Customization Service, Send Your Enquiry Here – https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3980 

Geographical Analysis 

North America is a dominant player in the global cardiac biomarkers market. The region's leadership is attributed to the high prevalence of CVDs, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and robust research and development activities. The US and Canada are the primary contributors to this region's market growth, focusing on introducing innovative biomarkers and diagnostic technologies. Moreover, increasing awareness about early disease detection and prevention drives the adoption of cardiac biomarkers in clinical practice. 

Europe holds a significant share of the global cardiac biomarkers market due to the rising incidence of CVDs and an aging population. Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain are at the forefront of technological advances and medical research in cardiovascular medicine. In addition, government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities and reduce CVD-related morbidity and mortality further boost the adoption of cardiac biomarkers in Europe. 

About the Report: 

The report examines the current state of the cardiac biomarkers market and its market dynamics from 2023 to 2028. It provides a comprehensive overview of various factors driving market growth, hindrances, and emerging trends. The analysis encompasses both the aspects of market demand and supply. Additionally, it offers profiles and assessments of major companies and several noteworthy firms in the industry. 

Buy this Research Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/cardiac-biomarkers-market 

Post-Purchase Benefit 

  • 1hr of free analyst discussion
  • 10% of customization

Vendors 

  • Abbott
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Danaher
  • F.Hoffmann-La Roche
  • PerkinElmer
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Abcam
  • bioMérieux
  • BioSupply
  • BTNX
  • CardioGenics
  • Creative Diagnostics
  • DiaSorin
  • Life Diagnostics
  • LumiraDx
  • Medix Biochemica
  • MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS
  • MP Biomedicals
  • Quidel
  • Randox Laboratories
  • Response Biomedical
  • Tosoh

Market Segmentation 

Biomarkers Type

  • Troponin
  • Creatine Kinase (CK-MB)
  • Myoglobin
  • Other

Application

  • Acute Coronary Syndrome
  • Myocardial Infraction
  • Congestive Heart Failure
  • Others

End-user

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Other

Geography

  • North America
    • The US
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • The UK
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • APAC
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Turkey
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia

Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/cardiac-biomarkers-market?details=tableOfContents

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the global cardiac biomarkers market?

What is the projected growth rate of the global cardiac biomarkers market?

What are the rising trends in the cardiac biomarkers market?

Which region holds the most significant global cardiac biomarkers market share?

Who are the key players in the global cardiac biomarkers market?

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

Wearable ECG Devices Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Fractional Flow Reserve Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Cardiac Monitoring Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Rapid Diagnostics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Arizton Expertise in the Healthcare Industry 

Arizton offers syndicate and custom market intelligence & competitive intelligence solutions across MedTech, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences & biotechnology markets within the healthcare industry. Arizton's healthcare vertical provides unbiased research and evidence-based analysis to support business decisions and comprehensive end-to-end solutions to its customers, covering all dimensions of the healthcare value chain. We track a diverse array of devices (equipment, implants, and hospital supplies) and drugs (patented, generic, & OTC) across North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa regions. The healthcare reports provide historical and forecast data for 20+ key countries worldwide. We track product approvals/launches, M&A activities, and collaboration/partnership activities among pharma/biotech, medical device, and life sciences companies. Our pharmaceutical portfolio tracks 15+ therapy areas with a significant focus on immunology, oncology, rare & genetic diseases, dermatology, and metabolic diseases. Our medical devices and life sciences portfolio covers in-vitro diagnostics, healthcare IT, patient monitoring, cardiovascular devices, medical imaging, personal protective equipment, clinical laboratory services, and CMO/CDMO services. 

About Us:    

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services. 

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts. 

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports. 

Contact Us: 

Call: +1-312-235-2040 
+1 302 469 0707 
Mail: [email protected] 
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us 
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog 
Website: https://www.arizton.com/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249491/CARDIAC_BIOMARKERS.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Also from this source

Data Center Rack Market to Reach $3.14 Billion by 2028, Offering In-Depth Insights into 9 Regions and Over 30 Countries - Arizton

Data Center Rack Market to Reach $3.14 Billion by 2028, Offering In-Depth Insights into 9 Regions and Over 30 Countries - Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, the data center rack market is growing at a CAGR of 7.42% during 2022-2028. To Know More, Download the ...
Cleanroom Facility Market Worth $103.72 Billion by 2028, Demand Driven by Rapid Advances in Biological Testing - Arizton

Cleanroom Facility Market Worth $103.72 Billion by 2028, Demand Driven by Rapid Advances in Biological Testing - Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, the cleanroom facility market is growing at a CAGR of 8.52% during 2022-2028. To Know More, Download...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.